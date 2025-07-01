-

Specialty Food Maker Lancaster Colony Rebrands as The Marzetti Company

The Marzetti Company to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on July 10, 2025

WESTERVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lancaster Colony Corporation today unveiled its new name, The Marzetti Company, and will begin trading under the ticker symbol MZTI. The rebrand signals the future of the specialty food manufacturer while honoring the 130-year history of its flagship brand of dressings and dips.

Teresa Marzetti opened an Italian restaurant in Columbus, Ohio in 1896, growing it into a local favorite best known for its salad dressings. Today, the Marzetti brand is among the market leaders in the refrigerated dressings category and the leading brand in the produce dips category.

Lancaster Colony acquired Marzetti in 1969 and went on to build a portfolio of beloved, family-founded food brands including category-leading Sister Schubert’s dinner rolls, New York Bakery garlic bread, Reames noodles, and more. By 2014, the company had divested the last of its non-food businesses and was strategically positioned as a manufacturer of specialty food products sold into both retail and foodservice channels. More recently, the company has entered into licensing agreements to sell popular restaurant brands at retail including Olive Garden, Chick-fil-A, Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s, Subway, and Texas Roadhouse.

“Marzetti is embarking on a transformational chapter and doing so under the name that started it all 130 years ago,” said Dave Ciesinski, President and CEO of The Marzetti Company. “More so than ever, consumers want authenticity and transparency from the companies behind their favorite brands, and the Marzetti name represents our commitment to delivering high-quality, flavorful products that make every meal better.”

“While Lancaster Colony will always be an important part of our heritage, we believe the Marzetti name is critical to positioning ourselves in today’s food industry and communicating the value we deliver for customers and shareholders alike,” added Ciesinski.

To celebrate its new name and ticker symbol, The Marzetti Company will ring the Nasdaq stock market closing bell on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

About The Marzetti Company:

The Marzetti Company (Nasdaq: MZTI) manufactures and sells specialty food products. Our retail brands include Marzetti® dressings and dips, New York Bakery™ garlic breads, and Sister Schubert’s® dinner rolls, in addition to exclusive license agreements for Olive Garden® dressings, Chick-fil-A® sauces and dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings® sauces, Arby’s® sauces, Subway® sauces, and Texas Roadhouse® steak sauces and frozen rolls. Our foodservice business supplies sauces, dressings, breads, and pasta to many of the top restaurant chains in the United States.

At Marzetti, our mission is to make every meal better through high-quality, flavorful food. Led by our purpose, to nourish growth with all that we do, our 3,900 team members are dedicated to creating great tasting food and cultivating deep and lasting relationships.

To learn more, please visit www.marzetticompany.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Alysa Spittle
alysa.spittle@marzetti.com

Investor Contact:
Dale Ganobsik
dale.ganobsik@marzetti.com

