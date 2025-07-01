Jump and eMoney Streamline Advisor Workflows with New Data Integration

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jump, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for financial advisors and other financial services providers, today announced a new integration with eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of technology solutions and services dedicated to helping people talk about money. The integration is designed to eliminate the tedious and error-prone task of manual data entry following client meetings—helping advisors operate more efficiently and deliver more reliable financial plans.

This new capability enables advisors who use both Jump and eMoney to push proposed updates to income, expenses, personal details and financial goals—immediately after client meetings. Advisors simply review the suggestions generated by Jump’s AI assistant and, with a single click, sync them into eMoney, ensuring financial plans are updated quickly and accurately. In advance of meetings, Jump pulls key data from eMoney into its Pre-Meeting Prep, giving advisors a more accurate and complete briefing.

“This collaboration with Jump helps ensure that financial plans remain current without adding administrative strain to advisory teams,” said Luke White, group product manager, strategic partnerships and data products, at eMoney. “This reinforces our commitment at eMoney of providing quality integrations that strengthen data accuracy and increase advisor productivity.”

Since its public launch in January 2024, Jump has already delivered measurable impact across the board:

Advisors can enable the integration by connecting their eMoney account within Jump’s settings menu. After each client meeting, Jump surfaces recommended updates to the client’s Base Facts, which advisors can review, edit if needed and instantly sync to eMoney. Additionally, Jump maps conversational data to the eMoney Fact-Finder, automatically populating it on the advisor’s behalf—streamlining data entry before and after meetings. This functionality is available to all shared Jump and eMoney users at no additional cost; advisors simply need active subscriptions to both platforms.

“Tens of thousands of advisors rely on eMoney to help their clients plan out some of the most important decisions of their lives and now, eMoney's integration with Jump makes this easier than ever,” said Parker Ence, chief executive officer and co-founder of Jump. “Advisors will be able to prepare for client meetings faster, stay fully present in client conversations and complete more financial plans, all with compliance-friendly safe AI.”

Jump’s AI meeting assistant is trusted by thousands of advisors to automate meeting prep, notetaking, compliance documentation, CRM updates and client follow-ups. With customizable workflows and a focus on safety and compliance, Jump empowers firms to scale more effectively and serve clients more personally.

To learn more about how Jump can benefit your firm, visit jumpapp.com.

About Jump

Jump is the industry’s leading advisor AI assistant, enabling registered investment advisor (RIA), broker-dealer, and enterprise teams to cut meeting admin by up to 90% while elevating the advisor and client experience. Jump automates meeting prep, note taking, compliance documentation, CRM updates, client recap email, financial data extraction and follow-up tasks, allowing advisors to process meetings in just five minutes – not 60. Jump is made for advisors, 100% customizable, deeply integrated with the tech stack, and designed with safety and compliance in mind. For more information, visit jumpapp.com, or for information about career opportunities at Jump, visit careers.jumpapp.com.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC (“eMoney”) provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in comprehensive financial planning, eMoney’s solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 109,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: www.emoneyadvisor.com.