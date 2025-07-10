Genies Partners With Unity to Bring AI Avatars and UGC Tools to Developers, Unlocking New Game Genres and Accelerating Development

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genies, an AI avatar and gaming technology company, has partnered with Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, to provide game developers access to highly customizable AI avatar and asset creation tools. The partnership will also bring game, entertainment, celebrity, and sports IP into the Unity Asset Store, where developers can gain access to IP-driven avatars and assets to create games via Genies’ partnerships.

With the Genies’ Smart Avatar Framework and User-Generated-Content (UGC) systems coming to the Unity Asset Store and Unity Editor, developers can cut down the time needed to create game-ready avatars and assets. By leveraging Genies’ tools and frameworks, developers can seamlessly integrate these assets into games, allowing them to focus more on crafting core game design and gameplay. The technology also opens up new genres of gameplay with intelligent avatars and UGC tools. Upon launch in 2026, these tools will empower developers to create high-quality, game-ready assets and new types of AI games.

“We’ve spent six years building for a future where AI, gaming, and immersive tech collide - and AI avatars become the connective tissue,” said Akash Nigam, CEO of Genies. “Today, that means empowering developers to create dynamic, character-driven games through our Avatar Framework. But as AI becomes embedded in everyday life and people start using their own personal AI companions, we see a future where developers can use Genies, a visual layer for LLMs, to create new genres of games centered around AI avatars.”

Genies’ tech integration into the Unity Ecosystem is happening as avatars emerge as the next evolution of AI - living, customizable companions that go beyond chatbots. Genies’ Smart Avatars are personalized to look, talk, and behave the way players want, growing smarter and more emotionally responsive over time. Developers can create avatars for their games or let users bring their own. As AI shifts toward memory-based models, Unity and Genies turn AI into something you can see, interact, and play with.

"Game developers today are under pressure to move faster without sacrificing their creative edge,” said Adam Smith, SVP of Product, Engine, Unity. “Integrating Genies’ AI avatars and UGC tools into Unity helps them streamline development, while unlocking creativity through rich, personalized games and paving the way for more advanced AI-powered workflows in the future.”

The Genies x Unity partnership will soon provide developers the ability to:

Quickly & Easily Create High Quality Game-Ready Avatars And Assets For Games: Genies’ tools enable developers to transform ideas into customizable, game-ready assets ranging from avatars and fashion to accessories and props, all while accommodating a broad range of visual styles.

Develop Innovative, AI-Powered Genres of Games: Genies' tech stack allows developers to stay ahead, powering the wave of AI companion and UGC games hitting the market by providing the critical infrastructure that's often the Achilles' heel for indie and small-studio developers. Bring AI Avatar Systems Into Gameplay : Powered by LLMs and behavioral AI, Genies' Smart Avatars are intelligent, expressive, and fully game-ready, giving developers the tools to seamlessly integrate hyper-personalized AI companions that drive dynamic interaction and play. Integrate UGC Tools For In-Game Content Creation : With Genies' AIGC tools, developers can let players generate real-time, game-ready content - like typing "rainbow lava cake with sprinkles" and seeing it appear as a playable 3D item others can use, remix, or react to.

Access and Integrate Genies Login to Provide Players With a Persistent Avatar Identity Across Games : With Genies Login, players can bring their avatars, fashion, and inventory across any game built with the Genies Avatar Framework - no reuploading or recreating needed.

Access Genies' IP Network to Build With Top Game, Talent and Entertainment IP: Developers will have opportunities to tap into Genies' network of IP partners, including top game and entertainment companies as well as celebrities and athletes to bring recognizable content directly into their games. This unlocks new ways to access and build with cultural IP, including the ability to publish within each IP's own UGC games platform - known as a Party, all built on Genies' tech stack.

Genies will launch a custom landing page in the Unity Asset Store later this year, followed by full integration into the Unity Editor in 2026. If you’re a developer interested in getting early access to Genies tools, please apply HERE.

About Genies

Genies is an AI avatar and gaming technology company powering the next era of digital experiences. Genies’ technology stack empowers developers and creators to seamlessly create and integrate AI-powered, game-ready Smart Avatars and user-generated-content (UGC) into any game or experience. Backed by investors including Bob Iger, Silver Lake, BOND, and NEA, Genies’ mission is to become the visual layer for LLM experiences.

About Unity

Unity (NYSE: U) offers a suite of tools to create, market, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com.