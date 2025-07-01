Utah Community Credit Union and TransWest Credit Union complete core-systems merger in record five months, supported by Best Innovation Group

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU) and TransWest Credit Union today announced the successful completion of their core-systems merger just five months after signing the letter of intent. By partnering closely with Best Innovation Group (BIG) and blending UCCU’s member-service culture with BIG’s rapid-deployment methodology, the team delivered a seamless transition with zero member downtime.

“This was a highly complex project from the start, with significant data, system, and member-experience considerations,” said John Best, CEO of Best Innovation Group. “By training and deploying local-model AI to analyze and streamline structural data in real time, our combined teams turned a major challenge into a smooth and successful transition. These AI tools represent the future of how credit unions can approach mergers with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.”

Justin Olson, President/CEO of Utah Community Credit Union, added, “This merger proved that when people and purpose align, timelines shrink and member value expands. Together with TransWest we can now offer even greater service and an expanded product set to the TransWest community.”

Matt Wilson, CIO of UCCU, said, “I’m incredibly proud of both teams. A five-month core conversion is not something you tackle lightly, yet BIG, UCCU and TransWest met every milestone and kept the member experience front and center.”

About Utah Community Credit Union

Founded in 1956, Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU) is a member-owned financial cooperative serving more than 285,000 members across Utah with assets exceeding $3 billion. UCCU is committed to exceptional service, financial education, and community involvement. Visit uccu.com or contact info@uccu.com to learn more.

About TransWest Credit Union (Now Part of UCCU)

Established in 1935, TransWest Credit Union proudly served Utah’s transportation and service professionals for nearly 90 years. In 2025, TransWest merged with Utah Community Credit Union, bringing with it a legacy of personalized service and a deep commitment to its members and community.

About Best Innovation Group

Best Innovation Group (BIG) is a technology and consulting firm dedicated to helping financial institutions innovate, integrate, and grow. BIG’s proprietary AI-assisted merger framework accelerates data conversions, reduces risk, and enhances the member experience. Learn more at www.big-fintech.com or explore our AI-driven merger solutions at www.bigmerger.ai.