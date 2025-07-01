Impulse and Zephyr Partner To Launch First Battery-Integrated Cooktop in Showrooms Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impulse, the company rethinking how appliances are powered, today announced its partnership with Zephyr, a leader in ventilation, wine and beverage cooling, and cooking solutions. In partnership with Zephyr, the new battery-integrated Impulse Cooktop will be available for demonstration and purchase in Zephyr dealer showrooms across the U.S.

Battery-integrated appliances are no longer a future concept—they’re on display, available at scale, and entering homes through real-world retail.

“We’ve always been at the forefront of innovation and technology, offering products that raise the bar on performance and design,” said Luke Siow, President of Zephyr. “Impulse isn’t just introducing a new product—it’s redefining what’s possible in the modern kitchen. We are proud to be the first to introduce this ground-breaking induction innovation and look forward to showcasing the product soon in showrooms nationwide.”

A New Era of Distribution for Battery-Integrated Appliances

The partnership with Zephyr represents a major milestone for the Impulse Cooktop: a first-of-its-kind product that installs into a standard outlet and delivers 3x the power of traditional induction, thanks to the 3kWh built-in battery. With a strong national distribution network, the Impulse Cooktop will reach thousands of targeted, high-intent customers nationwide.

Impulse is also working with select OEM partners to expand into additional appliance categories. Together, these relationships are creating a powerful early proof of scale and momentum.

“Partnering with Zephyr gives us instant reach, and it gives people a chance to see and feel what high-performance, battery-powered cooking looks like,” said Sam D’Amico, CEO of Impulse. “This is the first step in a much broader rollout of what’s possible with our tech.”

The revolutionary Impulse Cooktop is powered by a 3kWh internal battery and can boil water in just 30 seconds. Installation is plug-and-play with a standard 120V outlet—no rewiring or panel upgrades needed.

Fast and precise : Degree-level temperature control and ultra-quick responsiveness

: Degree-level temperature control and ultra-quick responsiveness Always on : Operates even during power outages

: Operates even during power outages No infrastructure friction : Installs like a countertop appliance, but has ten times the power available thanks to the battery, letting it outperform a pro range

: Installs like a countertop appliance, but has ten times the power available thanks to the battery, letting it outperform a pro range Certified to UL Safety Standards: Built on the first and only certified platform for battery-integrated appliances

This is a fundamentally new model: built-in storage, high power output, and intuitive design, all in a package that works out of the box.

Why Now: A Shift in the Energy Landscape

For the first time in decades, electricity demand is growing, and the infrastructure to meet it is straining. Impulse’s approach—embedding distributed storage and power electronics directly into appliances—offers a new path forward. Not with massive overhauls, but with everyday tools that fit into homes as they exist today.

“Impulse is the only company bringing the electric stack of the future into products people already use,” said Lyn Stoler, Climate and Policy Lead at Impulse. “No panel upgrades. No permitting. Just performance, built in.”

Starting at the Top, Building to Scale

The partnership with Zephyr reflects Impulse’s deliberate approach: launching at the high end of the market, where design, performance, and innovation matter most. But beneath the premium exterior is Impulse Core™, a modern power electronics platform that can scale across categories and price points.

“We’re not just launching a new product, we’re laying the groundwork for a new kind of home energy infrastructure,” said Marissa Horwitz, Head of Marketing at Impulse. “Thanks to Zephyr’s deep relationships with designers and expansive partner showroom network, we’re putting Impulse in front of the people shaping the next generation of homes.

With a consumer-ready product, a growing set of partners like Zephyr, and technology built for expansion, Impulse is poised to lead the next era of home electrification.

About Impulse

Impulse is pioneering a new category of home appliances: battery-integrated. Our flagship product, the Impulse Cooktop, is the first of its kind: a high-performance induction stove with an integrated 3 kWh battery and 2 kW inverter that plugs into a standard outlet and boils water in as little as 30 seconds. We combine appliance performance with energy storage, providing seamless energy resilience and abundance to American homes.

Impulselabs.com

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.

www.zephyronline.com