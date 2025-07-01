Operation HOPE and Georgia State University Launch Groundbreaking AI Literacy Program for Underserved Youth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Operation HOPE and Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business today announced the launch of the first pilot program of the AI Literacy Pipeline to Prosperity Project (AILP³): a first-of-its-kind summer program to equip Atlanta-area youth with the technical, entrepreneurial and financial-literacy skills required to thrive in an economy increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

Launched in December 2024 at the HOPE Global Forums Annual Meeting, AILP³ is a “K-to-College” collaboration between Operation HOPE and Robinson College of Business created to give students from underserved backgrounds a direct pathway into the opportunity-rich AI workforce. The inaugural week-long summer camp—slated for July on Georgia State’s downtown campus—marks the project’s first on-the-ground activation, kicking off a multi-year plan to scale across Georgia and ultimately the nation. The camp will run July 7 –11, 2025, hosting rising 9th–11th graders from Atlanta Public Schools and surrounding districts.

Participants in the AILP³ summer camp can expect a transformative experience designed to prepare them for success in an AI-driven economy through:

Bridging digital and economic divides. Participants will explore core AI concepts, ethics and real-world applications while receiving Operation HOPE’s signature financial-literacy coaching.

Hands-on learning. Programming includes coding labs, design-thinking sprints, career panels with AI professionals, and "build-a-bot" challenges.

Workforce alignment. Corporate partners drawn from Operation HOPE's AI Ethics Council will provide mentors and potential internship pipelines.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming every industry, but access to AI education is not yet equal, and we look forward to working with Operation HOPE to helping close that gap. True to our Georgia State University DNA, we are committed to ensuring all our students, who now include AILP³ camp students, receive the experiences, resources and support they need to realize their full potential,” said Richard D. Phillips, dean of the Robinson College of Business and member of the AI Ethics Council powered by Operation HOPE.

“For more than 30 years, Operation HOPE has delivered financial dignity to millions. AILP³ extends that mission into the AI era—ensuring young people can not only use these technologies, but profit from them,” added John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Operation HOPE.

About AILP³

Comprehensive scope: AILP³ is developing a range of programming to support Georgia’s youth including K-12 immersion programs, AI-focused scholarships, apprenticeships and family support for workers displaced by automation.

Scalable model: The Atlanta pilot will inform a template that partners can replicate nationally.

Community impact: AILP³ will leverage the resources of Operation HOPE, which has already directed more than $4.2 billion in economic activity to underserved communities through its HOPE Inside platform.

ABOUT OPERATION HOPE, INC.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has empowered more than 4 million individuals with financial literacy, credit and money management coaching, home ownership, and small business support—advancing “silver rights” to help low- and moderate-income Americans achieve economic dignity. Through its award-winning HOPE Inside model, the organization has helped generate over $4.2 billion in economic activity. We operate in nearly 300 cities serving 1500 locations throughout the United States. Learn more at OperationHOPE.org.

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY’S J. MACK ROBINSON COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

Founded in 1913 and boasting close to 85,000 alumni, Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is one of the largest business schools in the U.S. The college offers 11 undergraduate majors, 12 specialized master’s, and two MBAs as well as Ph.D. and practitioner doctorate (DBA) programs. A four-time recipient of AACSB’s Innovations That Inspire award, Robinson’s unique interdisciplinary culture and groundbreaking co-curricular and immersive experiences equip students with the critical skills employers seek in new hires. Consistent with Georgia State’s award-winning student success model, Robinson works to ensure that students from all backgrounds can succeed, whether pioneering new businesses or leading established organizations. More Georgia executives hold advanced degrees from the Robinson College of Business and Georgia State University than any other school in the U.S.