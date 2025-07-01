Trinity Hunt Partners Launches HVAC Distribution Platform with Investment in Blackhawk Supply and Appoints Executive Team

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm, is pleased to announce a majority investment in Blackhawk Supply, a specialty distributor of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) parts, with a focus on maintenance, repair, and operations products. This investment establishes the foundation for Trinity Hunt's HVAC distribution platform, which will draw on the firm's extensive industry experience and proven buy-and-build strategy to create a national leader in the highly fragmented HVAC distribution sector.

To lead the platform, Trinity Hunt has appointed executives Troy Vellinga as Chief Executive Officer and Jason Lewis as Chief Development Officer, both bringing deep experience in scaling businesses through strategic acquisitions. Vellinga comes to the platform most recently from American Equipment Supply, where he served as CEO, leading the business through 19 add-on acquisitions during his three-year tenure. Lewis most recently served as Vice President of Corporate Development at TurnPoint Services, an HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services platform, where he helped lead over 50 add-on acquisitions.

Founded in 2015, Blackhawk Supply operates through two integrated brands — Blackhawk Supply and Midwest Supply — serving contractors, facility operations professionals, and end users nationwide. In addition to its core HVAC product offering, the company also offers building automation systems, electrical, and plumbing parts, delivering customers an extensive catalog of products through its e-commerce platforms.

Blackhawk has earned a strong reputation among its diversified customer base, serving both commercial and residential service providers across the United States. Trinity Hunt aims to support the platform's continued expansion through a combination of organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

"We are excited to build upon Blackhawk’s impressive track record of growth, rooted in operational excellence, dependable service, and a strong focus on company culture," said Garrett Greer, Partner at Trinity Hunt Partners. "There is a tremendous opportunity to scale quickly in this industry, through both M&A and value creation initiatives that drive efficiency across the broader HVAC supply chain. In partnering with Blackhawk, we believe we have solid groundwork to build upon in growing an industry-leading HVAC distribution platform."

"Our team is honored and excited to execute this investment thesis,” offered Troy Vellinga, Platform CEO. “We will build and operate a best-in-class distribution platform that delivers differentiated value for customers, suppliers, and team members, and we have strong conviction in the growth opportunities ahead. As a leadership team, we'll always seek to build upon the foundational legacies and uphold the core values built by our partner company founders, while providing strategic support and exciting avenues for accelerated growth through this newly formed partnership with Trinity Hunt.”

Trinity Hunt is actively seeking opportunities to expand its platform through partnerships with like-minded companies in the HVAC and related facility products distribution industries. For more information, please visit www.trinityhunt.com/contact.

ABOUT TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading B2B and B2C services companies. Trinity Hunt’s mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. Trinity Hunt was ranked tenth amongst all firms worldwide on HEC-Dow Jones’ most recent Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2024), which ranks firms based on their performance for investors across funds raised over a 10-year periodi. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

ABOUT BLACKHAWK SUPPLY

Blackhawk Supply is a specialty distributor of HVAC, building automation systems, electrical, and plumbing parts, focused on maintenance, repair, and operations products. Operating through two integrated brands — Blackhawk Supply and Midwest Supply — the company serves a diverse customer base, including both commercial and residential end users, through its e-commerce platforms. Blackhawk was founded in 2015 and is based in Hoffman Estates, IL. For more information, visit www.blackhawksupply.com.