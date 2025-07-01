Escala Partners Joins Focus Partners Australia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Focus Financial Partners Inc., an interdependent organization of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms, today announced that its Melbourne, Australia-based network firm Escala Partners has joined Focus Partners Australia. Escala will operate alongside Focus’ other businesses in Australia, which will together represent Focus Partners Australia.

With offices in Sydney and Melbourne, Escala has been providing high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, not-for-profit organizations, and institutional investors with customized investment solutions and other wealth and advisory services through a collaborative, highly customized approach since 2013.

“As part of the evolution of Focus’ presence in the Australian market, we are excited by the opportunity to bring Escala together with our other businesses in Australia to build a scaled, premier wealth management organization capable of delivering comprehensive services, deep expertise, and a personalized experience,” said Travis Danysh, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Focus Financial Partners. “The addition of Escala to Focus Partners Australia is an important step towards solidifying our strong position within the Australian market through a leading operating and growth platform, capable of delivering holistic solutions to clients and their advisers.”

As part of this transition, Escala has also enhanced its leadership team to include:

Ben James , who has been appointed CEO at Escala. Mr. James, who is a founding partner of the firm, previously served as its Head of Advisory.

, who has been appointed CEO at Escala. Mr. James, who is a founding partner of the firm, previously served as its Head of Advisory. Torty Howard , who has been appointed COO.

, who has been appointed COO. Simon Dawkins, who will continue as Escala’s Head of Capital Markets and Fixed Income division.

In addition, Travis Danysh is expected to be named as Executive Chairman of Focus’ Australian businesses, in addition to his role at Focus Financial Partners.

“Our goal at Escala has always been to redefine the meaning of excellence in wealth management,” said Mr. James. “Joining Focus Partners Australia allows us to set the foundation for our continued growth and evolution, through which we will deliver expansive solutions and a differentiated client experience through a unified and integrated global organization.”

“The Australian market is important for us, and as we continue to align our company across the markets and clients we serve, we see great opportunity in facilitating the convergence of our Australian operations into a cohesive business that can operate with all the capabilities and resources of a scaled organization,” said Michael Nathanson, CEO of Focus Financial Partners. “Escala joining Focus Partners Australia is an important next step in its evolution as well as the evolution of our broader company.”

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus is an interdependent partnership of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms, rooted in a client-first approach and powered by the collective energy and capabilities of its many advisors and professionals. The Focus partnership includes firms operated under the Focus Partners brand that reflect the company’s key business lines. Through a blend of innovative solutions, strong capital backing, and deep business expertise, Focus empowers its firms to achieve their business objectives by helping them better serve their clients and advisors. Discover more about how Focus is evolving the wealth and business management landscape by visiting www.focusfinancialpartners.com or by following the company on LinkedIn.

About Focus Partners Australia

Focus Partners Australia, the Australian business unit of Focus Partners, offers integrated capabilities in accounting, lending, insurance and related services from its offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Guided by a client-first ethos, Focus Partners Australia leverages the global expertise, platforms and capital strength of Focus Financial Partners to deliver holistic, fiduciary guidance across strategic planning, portfolio management, insurance, credit and tax. By fusing local insight with world-class resources, Focus Partners Australia helps its clients protect, grow and transition their wealth at every life stage.

About Escala Partners

Founded in 2013, with offices in Sydney and Melbourne, Escala Partners is a premier private wealth investment and advisory group dedicated to delivering personalized, sophisticated, high-quality investment solutions to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients. The firm is committed to providing objective and tailored investment strategies, leveraging deep expertise and innovative technology to create long-term wealth solutions for its clients. Discover more about Escala at https://escalapartners.com.au/ or on LinkedIn.

