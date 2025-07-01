Shaping the future: BearingPoint welcomes 13 new Partners to its partnership

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has announced the internal promotion of 13 new Partners, effective July 1. The appointments reflect the firm’s continued focus on people development and strategic expansion and align with Strategy 2030 - BearingPoint’s roadmap for accelerating global growth, expanding service capabilities, and empowering people to succeed.

Empowering people and building the next generation of leaders is a core pillar of our values and Strategy 2030. Share

Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner BearingPoint, said: “Empowering people and building the next generation of leaders, even in challenging economic situations, is a core pillar of our values and Strategy 2030. I’m thrilled to announce the promotion of 13 new BearingPoint Partners - a milestone in their careers and a proud moment for all of us. These individuals are known for their excellent leadership, deep expertise, and strong commitment to our clients, our teams, our purpose, and the values of our firm. Their contributions have helped drive our collective success, and we are excited to see them take this next step. Congratulations!”

The new Partners at a glance:

Olivier Baudry

Office: Brussels, Belgium

With BearingPoint since: 2015

Education: MBA, and Master’s in Finance, Financial Markets, Corporate Finance

Business focus: Business transformation through IFS cloud technologies

This is what Olivier says about his goals:

“As Partner for Arcwide in the Benelux, I collaborate with our customers to transform their organizations and unlock business value through the new IFS cloud technologies and notably its Industrial AI capabilities. My ambition is also to enhance our organizational capabilities and empower individuals to achieve greater success.”

Mark Boswell

Office: London, United Kingdom

With BearingPoint since: 2022

Education: BTEC Higher National Certificate in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering

Business focus: Sourcing and Procurement, Consumer Goods and Retail

This is what Mark says about his goals:

“In my role as Partner, I will continue to lead and grow the UK Sourcing & Procurement Team and our Consumer Goods & Retail portfolio. I am passionate about helping our existing and new clients explore and navigate their increasingly complex and demanding business requirements and build robust system implementations that enable transformation strategies using technology and innovation to help them consistently win in the market.”

Luc d’Anterroches

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2006

Education: MS. Banque Finance Insurance – Paris Dauphine University

Business focus: Banking and Capital Markets with a focus on asset and wealth management

This is what Luc says about his goals:

“As a BearingPoint Partner, my goal is to collaborate closely with clients in the financial services industry (especially Banking and Insurance). I am in charge of the development of the asset and wealth management activity in Paris in coordination with the BearingPoint European network. Moreover, I steer and manage large transformation projects in the Banking and Capital Market segment of BearingPoint.”

Hamza El Kacimi

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2013

Education: Engineer of Télécom Paris and Executive Leadership Programme of Oxford

Business focus: Technology

This is what Hamza says about his goals:

“As a Partner in our Technology practice, my goal is to help our clients unlock the full business value of emerging technologies. I support them from early-stage advisory on strategy and technology choices through to securing the successful delivery of their most complex and large-scale IT transformation programs.”

Wilfried Fritz

Office: Hamburg, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2016

Education: Master of Commerce (MCom) in Business Information Systems

Business focus: IT Strategy and Sourcing advisory across all industry segments

This is what Wilfried says about his goals:

“My goal is to act as a trusted advisor who delivers tangible value to our clients by designing future-ready IT sourcing strategies and operating models, supporting complex IT outsourcing initiatives and vendor selection processes, and leading large-scale IT transitions and transformations.”

Leo Genin

Office: Lyon, France

With BearingPoint since: 2022 (with the acquisition of I Care by BearingPoint)

Education: Master’s in Engineering and Sustainability

Business focus: Sustainability

This is what Leo says about his goals:

“Climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecosystem collapse are among the top three global long-term risks, and they already create risks and opportunities at the organizational level. As a Partner of I Care by BearingPoint, I enable my clients to assess environmental impacts and dependencies of their operations and value chain, define strategy, and support them in their ecological transformation journey.”

Anna Grobecker

Office: Frankfurt, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2015

Education: Doctor (Dr.rer.pol.) in Business Administration

Business focus: Chemical and Life Science industry, Operations, SAP

This is what Anna says about her goals:

“My goal is to support our customers in the chemical, life sciences, and resources industries with tailored SAP solutions while staying true to our values and building strong, collaborative partnerships. I believe in leading with authenticity and fostering a culture of trust and innovation to create lasting impact for our clients.”

Holger May

Office: Frankfurt, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2024

Education: Diploma in Business administration

Business focus: Banking, Regulatory Advisory

This is what Holger says about his goals:

“Banks are under constant pressure to optimize their processes and achieve competitive advantages through increased efficiency. Regulatory reporting costs are an important factor here. My goal as a Partner in banking is to support my clients in optimizing their regulatory reporting costs through a clever combination of professional excellence, process expertise, and the intelligent use of future-oriented technologies.”

Geoffroy Petit

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: MSc Telecom

Business focus: Technology, Data and AI

This is what Geoffroy says about his goals:

“Data and AI open up unprecedented opportunities to rethink how organizations operate, decide, and innovate. With my team, I will continue to help our clients harness these technologies to accelerate their transformation, generate measurable impact, and build the foundations for lasting performance.”

Helmut Ritter

Office: Vienna, Austria

With BearingPoint since: 2023

Education: Master of Business Administration, Master of Social and Economic Sciences

Business focus: Industrial Manufacturing, Finance

This is what Helmut says about his goals:

“As Head of our SAP practice in Austria, my goal is to bring the strength of our groupwide services to the local market - driving digital transformation and expanding our footprint by delivering real value to Austrian clients.”

Corinna Sieglin

Office: Berlin, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2007

Education: Master of Business Administration

Business focus: Banking and Capital Markets, Compliance Transformation

This is what Corinna says about her goals:

“Financial institutions have to become more effective and efficient as they face increasing regulatory change and supervisory scrutiny as well as demographic change, while business models change at a much faster speed due to technology innovations. As a Partner in BearingPoint’s Banking Segment, I will enable our clients to tackle their challenges in the area of Compliance Transformation by developing and accelerating regulatory integration, functional and technical implementation, such as process optimization and digitalization, AI in Compliance, or KPI/KRI-driven risk management.“

Gerald Tretter

Office: Vienna, Austria

With BearingPoint since: 2010

Education: FH Joanneum - Information Management - Master Equivalent

Business focus: Utilities, Postal, and Transportation, Technology

This is what Gerald says about his goals:

“My goal is to create technology-based solutions that deliver real value and help clients sustainably transform their businesses. By focusing on event-driven architectures and real-time processes – especially in the energy, postal, and transportation sectors – I aim to bridge the gap between technology and business, bringing together teams and ideas to shape long-term success.

Nicu Zaharia

Office: Bucharest, Romania

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: Master’s in Computer Science (Information Systems for the Management of Economic Processes and Resources), Diploma in Economics

Business focus: SAP large-scale implementation programs, Operations, Innovation, cross-industries

This is what Nicu says about his goals:

“I collaborate with our clients to drive innovative SAP solutions and enhance cloud capabilities, streamlining operations and boosting efficiency. As a Partner, I am committed to fostering a robust SAP community, advancing our nearshore and offshore teams, and developing AI agents for SAP offerings to meet the industry’s evolving needs.”

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services. In addition, BearingPoint runs the joint venture Arcwide, focused on business transformation and consulting excellence based on IFS.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

BearingPoint is a certified B Corporation, meeting high standards of social and environmental impact.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint