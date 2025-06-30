Palantir and Accenture Federal Services Join Forces to Help Federal Government Agencies Reinvent Operations with AI

DENVER & ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading provider of AI systems, and Accenture Federal Services, a leading U.S. federal technology company and subsidiary of Accenture LLP (NYSE: ACN), today announced a landmark strategic partnership, naming Accenture Federal as a Palantir preferred implementation partner for U.S. federal government customers.

Together, the companies will deploy commercial-grade, AI-powered solutions to address federal agencies’ highest priority operational challenges, from optimizing and orchestrating mission-critical workflows to enhancing decision-making and increasing operational resilience. As part of the collaboration, Accenture Federal Services and Palantir will partner to train and certify Accenture Federal’s Data & AI team of 1,000 professionals on Palantir Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to establish a premier joint delivery capability of cutting-edge automation for the federal government.

“Accenture Federal is a natural Palantir partner,” said Dr. Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. “Accenture and Palantir are both committed to creating value for America by delivering product-driven outcomes.”

"What makes this partnership so uniquely powerful is Accenture’s expertise working with the federal government and our ability to bring commercial capabilities to government solutions, combined with Palantir’s deep experience in government software," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture. “Together, we will harness the ever-growing power of AI to help the federal government succeed in its critical mission to modernize and reinvent its operations—with stronger data flows, transparency and resilience—to better serve warfighters, citizens and all its stakeholders.”

The two companies will initially focus on the co-development of three key offerings:

Enterprise-to-Edge Data Fusion. Using Palantir’s ontology and AI platform to accelerate modernization of enterprise business systems to push critical data from the enterprise to the tactical edge.

Using Palantir’s ontology and AI platform to accelerate modernization of enterprise business systems to push critical data from the enterprise to the tactical edge. Predictive Supply Chain Orchestration. Combining Accenture’s federal and commercial logistics expertise with Palantir AI to help government agencies deliver optimized, autonomous and resilient supply chain workflows.

Combining Accenture’s federal and commercial logistics expertise with Palantir AI to help government agencies deliver optimized, autonomous and resilient supply chain workflows. Operationalize Financial Intelligence. Providing a 360-degree view of agency budgets and expenditures across numerous systems to enhance fiscal transparency and accountability.

“The world is getting more dangerous, and we need to provide America’s warfighters with cutting-edge AI computing and solutions in order to enhance deterrence,” said Mike Galagher, head of Defense for Palantir Technologies. “This partnership will empower those warfighters with information and analytics, allowing them to fight smarter.”

“This is a game changer for both companies, but more importantly, it’s a game changer for our federal customers,” said Ron Ash, CEO of Accenture Federal Services. “We’re investing in building a scalable capability with Palantir that will deliver AI-enabled decision-making capabilities directly into the fabric of government agencies so leaders can act decisively and deliver greater results faster.”

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services is a US subsidiary of Accenture LLP that government agencies choose to partner with to drive impactful change. Our 15,000 people are committed to powering reinvention for the federal government with the same commercial technology, competitive drive and technical edge that is transforming global industry—ensuring that federal enterprises can be as modern, fast, and efficient as the country it serves. See how we reinvent at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 791,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms’ reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.