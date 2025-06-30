-

Transition Industries Signs Strategic Agreements for the Pacifico Mexinol Project, the Largest Standalone Ultra-Low Carbon Chemical Production Facility in the World

  • Pacifico Mexinol project, a 6,130 MT per day ultra-low carbon methanol production facility worth more than US$3.3b will be located near Topolobampo, Ahome, Sinaloa.
  • Once operational in 2029, Pacifico Mexinol is poised to be the largest standalone ultra-low carbon chemical production facility in the world.
MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transition Industries LLC, a developer of world-scale, net-zero carbon emissions methanol and green hydrogen projects in North America, held a signing event for an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with the consortium of Samsung E&A Co., Ltd. (Samsung E&A), Grupo Samsung E&A Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and Techint Engineering and Construction for the Pacifico Mexinol project located in Ahome, Sinaloa, Mexico, which is contingent upon the fulfillment of customary conditions precedent and obtainment of all required approvals.

Today’s signing ceremony between Transition Industries, Samsung E&A, Techint and MAIRE Group represents a significant milestone towards the development of the Pacifico Mexinol project.

MAIRE group’s technology division NextChem, through its subsidiary KT TECH SpA, also signed a Basic Engineering, Critical and Proprietary Equipment Supply Agreement with Samsung E&A in connection with its proprietary NX AdWinMethanol®Zero technology supply to the project.

Transition Industries is jointly developing the Pacifico Mexinol project with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. When it initiates operations in 2029, Pacifico Mexinol is poised to be the largest standalone ultra-low carbon chemical production facility in the world – producing approximately 350,000 MT of green methanol and 1.8 million MT of blue methanol annually from carbon capture and natural gas.

“Today’s signing ceremony represents a significant milestone for the Pacifico Mexinol project, enabling us to showcase our world-class innovation and partnerships with Samsung E&A of South Korea, Techint of Mexico and MAIRE Group of Italy. It also puts us on track to break ground in 2025 and begin delivering on our unwavering commitment to build the world’s most sustainable large-scale project in Mexico,” says Rommel Gallo, CEO of Transition Industries.

The event was attended by federal, state and municipal government officials, as well as ambassadors from the countries involved in this multi-national project.

IFC was also present at the ceremony, along with other strategic commercial partners that will deliver key aspects of state-of-the-art technology and engineering to the project, including green hydrogen and the largest industrial wastewater recycling and use program globally.

Transition Industries expects to sign additional strategic agreements and reach significant milestones this summer. The project is expected to be presented as an example of an ultra-low carbon chemicals project at scale at COP 30 in Belem, Brazil in November 2025.

About Transition Industries

Transition Industries LLC, based in Houston, Texas, is a developer of world-scale, net-zero carbon emissions methanol and green hydrogen projects in North America to address climate change and promote environmental and social sustainability. For additional information about Pacifico Mexinol or Transition Industries, email inquiries@transitionind.com.

