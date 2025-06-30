Valmark Financial Group Marks Sixth Consecutive Win as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmark Financial Group is thrilled to announce that Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer have named it a 2025 Top Workplace, marking its sixth consecutive year of recognition for its outstanding workplace culture.

This milestone achievement not only reflects the company’s enduring values but also reinforces its status as a consistent leader in creating a people-first, purpose-driven work environment. The Top Workplaces award is grounded in authentic employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey that evaluates elements such as professional growth, inclusion, leadership, and overall workplace satisfaction.

“We’re very proud to be honored for the sixth straight year,” said Larry J. Rybka, Chairman & CEO of Valmark Financial Group. “This award is a reflection of who we are and our team’s dedication to excellence, collaboration, and meaningful work. Among our peer firms, Valmark stands out for how we cultivate new talent through our internship program. Over the last year, we extended full-time offers to 17 of our 30 interns. It’s initiatives like these that make Valmark a great place to work and one where people choose to stay and grow their careers.”

Valmark’s people-first philosophy is deeply embedded in the organization, influencing everything from daily interactions to strategic decisions. At the company’s core is a deep commitment to actively listening to employees and translating their feedback into meaningful action. Through quarterly surveys that invite anonymous employee feedback on key aspects of the workplace experience, such as communication, leadership, development opportunities, and overall culture, Valmark remains closely attuned to the evolving needs of its team. This ongoing dialogue helps foster an environment rooted in respect, growth, and empowerment, ensuring employees feel heard, valued, and supported.

The company’s Engage Team, a cross-functional group of employees, also plays a key role in fostering connection and culture by organizing wellness activities, volunteer opportunities, fun workplace events, and team-building opportunities for employees throughout the year.

These intentional investments in culture have yielded meaningful results, including stronger employee engagement, higher employee retention, and, ultimately, exceptional service for Valmark’s 110+ Member Firms. Valmark’s latest survey of its Member Firms revealed overwhelmingly positive feedback, reinforcing the idea that a strong internal culture directly elevates the quality of service a firm delivers and overall customer satisfaction.

“Creating an environment where our people can thrive is the foundation for delivering extraordinary value to our Member Firms,” said Larry J. Rybka, Chairman & CEO. “As Stephen Covey wisely said, ‘Treat your employees exactly as you want them to treat your best customers.’ That philosophy is part of our DNA.”

Valmark’s values-driven culture creates a ripple effect that extends throughout the organization and into the communities it serves. By prioritizing growth, collaboration, and respect, Valmark empowers its employees to do meaningful work and give back. This deliberate focus on people has become a powerful catalyst for long-term success, shaping not only how Valmark serves its Member Firms but also how the company benefits the greater good through initiatives like employee volunteer days and the Valmark Global Gift Fund. In championing a culture rooted in purpose and generosity, Valmark proves that business success and positive social impact can go hand in hand.

“Earning this recognition six years in a row is no accident—it’s a direct result of the character, passion, and integrity our people bring every day,” said Caleb Callahan, President of Valmark Financial Group. “Their unwavering commitment to our purpose and to each other is what sets Valmark apart. Together, we’re carrying forward a legacy rooted in the Golden Rule—one that inspires our future and elevates everyone we serve.”

To explore Valmark’s profile on the Top Workplaces website, click here.

About Valmark Financial Group, LLC

Valmark Financial Group is a holding company of several subsidiaries, including Executive Insurance Agency, Inc., a national producer group; Valmark Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of both FINRA and SIPC; Valmark Advisers, Inc., a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser; and the Valmark Policy Management Company, LLC, which provides ongoing policy management and monitoring services for life insurance policyholders. With a proud history of working with independently owned financial services firms committed to high ethical standards in over 30 states throughout the United States, Valmark offers a wide range of insurance and investment solutions for high net-worth clients. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio with operations in St. Paul, Minnesota, Valmark, through its affiliated entities, has helped its member firms place over $70 billion of life insurance death benefits and manage insurance policies with a cumulative cash value of over $8 billion dollars. Valmark’s affiliated RIA, Valmark Advisers, has an estimated $10 billion in assets under management and advisement, including approximately $1.2 billion in variable sub-account assets within its TOPS® funds. To learn more about Valmark Financial Group and its Life Settlements offering, visit www.valmarkfg.com or https://valmarkfg.com/site/resources-section/life-settlements/.

Securities offered through Valmark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory services offered through Valmark Advisers, Inc., a SEC Registered Investment Advisor.