mimik and Tech Mahindra Unveil a Pioneering Agentic AI Production Center

SAN FRANCISCO & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--mimik has joined forces with Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, to launch Agentic AI Production Center. The center will function as an operational hub for designing, developing, deploying, scaling, and commercializing agentic AI systems on real-world infrastructure hosted at Tech Mahindra labs.

The center is a Physical AI production-first environment that trains, certifies, and supports developers and enterprises in building agentic-native workflows. These workflows mimic real-world business operations and execute autonomously across devices. Empowered with the right tools, developers and enterprises will be able to easily operationalize Agentic Native AI solutions.

The partnership will combine mimik’s Device-First Continuum AI Execution Fabric with Tech Mahindra’s deep engineering expertise in end compute systems and devices stack across industries such as automotive, communications, industrial, etc. This combination will enable quick and seamless introduction and integration of new features for OEMs, leveraging AI agents that operate with real-time, context-aware intelligence across a wide range of end compute stacks, including SDVs, smartphones, drones, robots, and industrial sensors. These agents are designed to function offline first, without constant connectivity to the cloud, while remaining capable of using any cloud service when needed.

“This is where physical AI becomes real,” said Fay Arjomandi, Founder and CEO of mimik. “We’re helping enterprises move beyond prototypes and dashboards to deploy AI agents that work autonomously on the entire continuum compute fabric, including across everyday devices like smartphones, drones, and robots, mirroring real-world processes and to any cloud as needed, unlocking real economic value.”

Narasimham RV, President – Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “As organizations push product and operational boundaries, the need for real-world, autonomous AI systems is more critical than ever. Our partnership with mimik to launch the Agentic AI Production Center is a significant step towards enabling hypercognition and rapid innovation at the edge, maximizing the potential of physical-digital interplay. This opens pivotal opportunities for organizations to evolve products faster and stay ahead in their transformation journey.”

The partnership reflects Tech Mahindra’s promise of Scale at Speed™ with a platform-led, AI-driven approach to product engineering. The Agentic Economy is here, providing reach and acceleration into areas that weren’t possible earlier, auguring a new movement in product innovation.

About mimik

mimik powers the Agentic Economy with Agentix-Native software that turns everyday devices into intelligent collaborative systems. Its software platform enables real-time inference across smartphones, cameras, drones, robots, machines, and servers. By creating a Device-First AI continuum across endpoint devices and the cloud, mimik gives way to enterprises to operationalize agentic AI, scale intelligence, and optimize performance and cost. For more information on how mimik can Partner with you, Please Visit: https://mimik.com

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com