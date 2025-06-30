Greenwood Credit Union Adopts Scienaptic AI to Power Smarter, More Inclusive Lending

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI-powered credit underwriting, announced today that Greenwood Credit Union, based in Warwick, Rhode Island, has chosen its platform to enhance credit access and deliver faster, automated, and more personalized lending experiences. By leveraging Scienaptic’s regulatory-compliant AI technology, Greenwood CU aims to approve more loans, enhance process productivity, and support inclusive growth across its nationwide membership.

Founded in 1948 to meet the financial needs of local families and businesses in the post-World War II era, Greenwood Credit Union has grown from a one-branch community institution to a full-service credit union serving customers across all 50 states. Greenwood offers a wide range of financial products, including personal and business banking, mortgages, lending products, investments, and insurance, while staying true to its core values of Doing What’s Right, Working Together, Getting to Yes, and Pursuing Excellence.

“At Greenwood, we’re committed to helping our customers achieve their financial goals,” said Holly Ferrara, SVP & Chief Lending Officer at Greenwood Credit Union. “Scienaptic AI gives us a sharper, more holistic view of each borrower’s potential. It aligns perfectly with our mission of personalized service and responsible, inclusive lending.”

“We’re excited to welcome Greenwood Credit Union to the Scienaptic AI community,” said Patrick McElhenie, Chief Growth Officer at Scienaptic AI. Their long-standing commitment to doing right by their customers and communities makes them an ideal partner. With Scienaptic AI, Greenwood can lend deeper, automate decisions, and deliver a smarter credit experience at scale.”

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often without increasing risk.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI-driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 10 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of "people helping people."

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.3 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.