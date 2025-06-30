Syniverse Integrates with Ping Identity for a More Flexible and Trusted Customer Experience

TAMPA, Fla., & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world's most connected company®, and Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, have entered a strategic relationship designed to optimize the delivery of SMS and voice communications for PingOne customers. This collaboration will enhance the reliability and efficiency of a wide range of notification services, including multi-factor authentication (MFA) and other critical alerts delivered via SMS and voice channels.

"Global authentication doesn't work without reliable delivery — and that's where Syniverse stands apart," said Nathan Robbins, Vice President of Go to Market Strategy and Alliances of Syniverse. "Users expect to verify their identity immediately, and SMS and voice calls remain the fastest and most familiar ways to do that. Our native integration with PingOne lets customers configure SMS and voice delivery without building custom connections or workarounds."

This API-level integration enables Ping's customers to preserve their existing authentication workflows while switching to Syniverse. There's no need for custom development or lengthy implementation as credentials are configured directly in the PingOne interface, allowing teams to move quickly without interrupting the user experience.

The transition to Syniverse also opens the door to use cases beyond OTP delivery. Syniverse offers advanced messaging features like scheduling, branded links, and translation — available over short or long codes — all backed by high-touch support from messaging and compliance experts. These capabilities allow Ping's customers to strengthen their security posture and communication strategy while avoiding the hidden costs that come with poor deliverability or compliance missteps.

"Ping Identity is committed to providing our customers with flexible and secure authentication options," said Shannon Lightfoot, Director of Technology Alliances at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with Syniverse is a key part of this strategy, enabling PingOne customers to seamlessly transition to a BYO model for SMS and voice while benefiting from Syniverse's global reach, reliability, and advanced messaging capabilities. This gives our joint customers greater control over their authentication experience, allowing them to enhance branding, optimize delivery for different regions, and gain direct access to messaging analytics and logs, all while maintaining the high security standards they expect from Ping Identity."

Syniverse serves six of the top 10 banks in the United States, as well as three of the four major credit card issuers, with messaging solutions designed to help businesses connect with customers securely and efficiently across various channels. Its Messaging Trust service adds an extra layer of protection to authentication traffic by helping filter out spam, fraud, and other unwanted messages before they reach users.

To learn more about switching to Syniverse for SMS and voice authentication on PingOne, click here. For more information on Syniverse, visit https://www.syniverse.com.

