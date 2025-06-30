KBRA Assigns AA Rating to County of Erie, NY General Obligation Public Improvement Serial Bonds, Series 2025A and General Obligation Refunding Serial Bonds, Series 2025B; Affirms Rating for General Obligation Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the County of Erie, NY General Obligation Public Improvement Serial Bonds, Series 2025A and General Obligation Refunding Serial Bonds, Series 2025B. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA for the County's outstanding General Obligation Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Stable general fund unassigned fund balance above the Charter requirement of 5% of the prior year’s general fund expenditures.

Diversifying resource base that has shown resiliency during periods of economic stress.

Strong fiscal management controls and sound pension funding metrics contribute to expenditure flexibility.

Credit Challenges

Heavy reliance on economically sensitive sales tax revenues. A portion of the sale tax must additionally be reauthorized every two years, but the County has a track record of uninterrupted authorization dating back to its initialization in 1985.

The statutory limitation in the rate of increase in the property tax rate has the potential to adversely impact expenditure flexibility.

The timing and amount of intergovernmental fund transfers to ECMCC are outside of the County’s control.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Improved internal liquidity and increased revenue-raising flexibility.

Continued maintenance of available reserves above required levels.

For Downgrade

Deterioration in liquidity position.

Inability to achieve structural budgetary balance due to a decline in economically sensitive revenues or lack of flexibility in reducing operating expenditures.

Significant budget stress through an economic downturn due to reliance on economically sensitive sales tax revenues and State statutory limitations on property tax growth.

