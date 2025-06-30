-

KBRA Assigns AA Rating to County of Erie, NY General Obligation Public Improvement Serial Bonds, Series 2025A and General Obligation Refunding Serial Bonds, Series 2025B; Affirms Rating for General Obligation Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the County of Erie, NY General Obligation Public Improvement Serial Bonds, Series 2025A and General Obligation Refunding Serial Bonds, Series 2025B. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AA for the County's outstanding General Obligation Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Stable general fund unassigned fund balance above the Charter requirement of 5% of the prior year’s general fund expenditures.
  • Diversifying resource base that has shown resiliency during periods of economic stress.
  • Strong fiscal management controls and sound pension funding metrics contribute to expenditure flexibility.

Credit Challenges

  • Heavy reliance on economically sensitive sales tax revenues. A portion of the sale tax must additionally be reauthorized every two years, but the County has a track record of uninterrupted authorization dating back to its initialization in 1985.
  • The statutory limitation in the rate of increase in the property tax rate has the potential to adversely impact expenditure flexibility.
  • The timing and amount of intergovernmental fund transfers to ECMCC are outside of the County’s control.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Improved internal liquidity and increased revenue-raising flexibility.
  • Continued maintenance of available reserves above required levels.

For Downgrade

  • Deterioration in liquidity position.
  • Inability to achieve structural budgetary balance due to a decline in economically sensitive revenues or lack of flexibility in reducing operating expenditures.
  • Significant budget stress through an economic downturn due to reliance on economically sensitive sales tax revenues and State statutory limitations on property tax growth.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1010186

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Releases Research – Keeping a Watchful Eye on Insurers Amid Busy Hurricane Forecasts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research examining the implications of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season and the evolving reinsurance market for the U.S. property and casualty (P&C) insurance sector. The 2025 hurricane season is forecast to exceed normal activity levels, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicting approximately 16 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes. This outlook, driven by exceptionally warm Atlantic waters and...

KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loan Performance Trends: June 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a report on U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan performance trends observed in the June 2025 servicer reporting period. The delinquency rate among KBRA-rated U.S. private label commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in June decreased to 7.3% from 7.4% in May. The total delinquent plus current but specially serviced loan rate (collectively, the distress rate) also decreased 31 basis points (bps) to 10.6%. After last month’s 204-bp...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to COMM 2025-167G

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to eight classes of COMM 2025-167G, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction is a $247.0 million fixed rate, interest-only first lien mortgage loan. The fixed-rate loan has a five-year term and requires monthly interest-only payments based on an assumed interest rate of 6.70%. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in 167 North Green Street, a 17-story, Class-A, LE...
Back to Newsroom