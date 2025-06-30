Kerrigan Advisors Represents Asbury Automotive Group in Sale of Larry H. Miller Ford, Chevrolet and CDJR Dealerships in Provo, Utah to Salt Lake Valley Auto Group

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kerrigan Advisors, the premier sell-side advisor and thought partner to auto dealers nationwide, represented Atlanta-based Asbury Automotive Group (“Asbury”) (NYSE: ABG) in the sale of its Larry H. Miller Ford, Chevrolet and CDJR dealerships in Provo, Utah to Salt Lake Valley Auto Group. Asbury Automotive Group is divesting these stores, originally acquired through its notable 2021 acquisition of Larry H. Miller dealerships, as part of its strategy to optimize the group’s brand mix. Salt Lake Valley Auto Group, owned by the Keyvani family, is a 4-store Utah dealership group founded in 1983.

This transaction brings Kerrigan Advisors’ completed dealership sales since 2014 to 294, leading the industry in both the US and the Western Region, with more than 130 franchises sold in the West.

“It was great to work with Kerrigan Advisors again on another successful transaction,” said David Hult, President and CEO of Asbury Automotive Group. “Erin Kerrigan and her team ensured we found the right buyer for this divestiture, and we appreciated their professional management of the sale process from beginning to end.”

“Kerrigan Advisors was with us through each stage of this transaction,” stated Amanda Parrilli, Vice President of Corporate Development and Real Estate at Asbury Automotive Group. “Thank you to the entire Kerrigan Advisors team, including Erin Kerrigan and Pierre Dempsey, for their tremendous efforts on this sale.”

“We were honored to represent Asbury Automotive Group in the divestiture of these three dealerships,” said Erin Kerrigan, Founder and Managing Director of Kerrigan Advisors. “Asbury’s approach to portfolio management is a great example of how the buy/sell market continues to evolve, with well-capitalized groups thoughtfully rebalancing their assets to align with long-term growth goals. We’re proud to support our clients in executing transactions that advance both their financial and operational objectives. Transactions like this one highlight the continued strength of the buy/sell market, particularly in high growth markets like Utah.”

Utah is the second fastest-growing state in the West, with projected growth of nearly one million new residents over the next 15 years. The state economy has more than doubled over the past two decades, earning national recognition for sustained growth and economic vitality, ranking #1 Best Economic Outlook by Rich States, Poor States for the 16th year in a row. Utah is also a high-volume auto retail market, with vehicle sales up 29% since 2020 and average dealership revenue per rooftop exceeding the NADA average by 17%. Situated 45 minutes south of Salt Lake City, Provo stands out as the state’s fastest-growing market, with high car ownership per household, strong median incomes and a thriving job market. The area has witnessed impressive GDP expansion of 70+% since 2017, reaching $45 billion in 2023. Provo also ranks as the #1 mid-size metro in the US based on projected population growth through 2028.

“Buyers are increasingly focused on high-growth markets, and Utah stands out as one of the most attractive states for automotive retail investment,” said Ryan Kerrigan, Managing Director of Kerrigan Advisors. “With strong population growth, a resilient economy and rising vehicle demand, it is no surprise that opportunities like this are in high demand. We are seeing more regional buyers prioritize tuck-in acquisitions like this one to strengthen their market share, create operational efficiencies, and build scale in markets where they see long-term growth potential.”

Kevin H. Sutton, shareholder at Hill Ward Henderson, served as outside legal counsel to Asbury. Jill K. Bell and S. Katherine Frazier of Hill Ward Henderson provided legal counsel to Asbury on real estate matters. Stephen Dietrich and Brooke Sizer of Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to the Keyvani family.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, Ga., is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. In late 2020, Asbury embarked on a multiyear plan to increase revenue and profitability strategically through organic operations, acquisitive growth and innovative technologies, with its guest-centric approach as Asbury's constant North Star. As of March 31, 2025, Asbury operated 150 new-vehicle dealerships, consisting of 196 franchises and representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates Total Care Auto, powered by Landcar, a leading provider of service contracts and other vehicle protection products, and 37 collision repair centers.

Kerrigan Advisors is the leading sell-side advisor and thought partner to auto dealers nationwide. Since its founding in 2014, the firm has led the industry with the sale of over 290 dealerships generating more than $9 billion in client proceeds, including two of the largest transactions in auto retail history – the sale of Jim Koons Automotive Companies to Asbury Automotive Group and Leith Automotive to Holman.

Kerrigan Advisors monitors conditions in the buy/sell market and publishes an in-depth analysis each quarter in The Blue Sky Report®, which includes Kerrigan Advisors’ signature blue sky charts, multiples and analysis for each franchise in the luxury and non-luxury segments. To download a preview of the report, click here. The firm also releases monthly The Kerrigan Index™ composed of the seven publicly traded auto retail companies with operations focused on the US market. The Kerrigan Auto Retail Index is designed to track dealership valuation trends, while also providing key insights into factors influencing auto retail. To access The Kerrigan Index™, click here. To read the 2024 Kerrigan Dealer Survey, click here. To read the 2025 Kerrigan OEM Survey, click here. Kerrigan Advisors also is the co-author of NADA’s Guide to Buying and Selling a Dealership.