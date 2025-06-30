-

InComm Payments and NCR Atleos to Deliver Self-Service Cash Solutions at ATMs Across the United States

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that InComm Payments, a global payments technology provider, has adopted Atleos’ ReadyCode API to enable InComm Payments’ fintech and banking partners to offer ATM-based cardless cash pickup at over 23,000 ATMs nationwide.

InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment solutions and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment methods, InComm Payments enables businesses to deliver seamless and valuable commerce experiences to customers worldwide.

Atleos’ ReadyCode solution empowers InComm Payments to further bridge the digital-to-physical divide with a scaled ATM network integrated with an API solution that allows consumers to conduct cardless cash withdrawals with a simple and secure code delivered through the applications they already use and trust. ReadyCode is enabled at ATMs inside leading retail locations across more than 40 states, serving over 70 of the top population centers in the U.S.

“Atleos’ ReadyCode API offering provides an additional modality and channel for our money movement partners and their consumers to access cash in a self-service manner at ATMs located at some of the nation’s most convenient retailers,” said John Houseal, VP of Product at InComm Payments. “This service expands our cash out network in a new way, connecting our partners with differentiated access to serve their customers beyond the counter.”

“Enabling InComm Payments’ broad and deep program relationships with access to the ReadyCode solution will provide more flexibility for consumers to transact where and how they want, without the need of a card,” explained Ben Bregman, Senior Vice President, Global Network Solutions, for Atleos. “This relationship will also provide additional use cases to drive utilization of the ATM for increasingly digital first providers beyond traditional financial institutions, and continue to fulfill on our promise to our retail partners to drive incremental foot traffic to their stores.”

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos was ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts
Scott Sykes
NCR Atleos
scott.sykes@ncratleos.com

Anthony Popiel
Communications Manager
InComm Payments
apopiel@incomm.com

Brandon Davis
Communications Manager
InComm Payments
bdavis@incomm.com

Industry:

NCR Atleos

NYSE:NATL
Details
Headquarters: Atlanta, GA
CEO: Tim Oliver
Employees: 20,000
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts
Scott Sykes
NCR Atleos
scott.sykes@ncratleos.com

Anthony Popiel
Communications Manager
InComm Payments
apopiel@incomm.com

Brandon Davis
Communications Manager
InComm Payments
bdavis@incomm.com

Social Media Profiles
NCR Atleos on Facebook
NCR Atleos on Instagram
NCR Atleos on LinkedIn
NCR Atleos on X (Twitter)
NCR Atleos on YouTube
More News From NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Research Reveals Security and Complexity Management as Top Drivers for Network Infrastructure Investments

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”) Telecom & Technology (T&T) Division today announced results from its recent survey that explored the factors IT leaders consider when making investment decisions about enterprise networking, including domains like LAN, WAN and network security. Data was obtained by Technology Business Research from an enterprise networking survey conducted in Q4 2024. For more on the survey, its findings and industry implications,...

Morrisons Daily Extends Relationship with NCR Atleos, Further Expanding Self-Service Cash Access

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that Morrisons Daily has extended its collaboration with Atleos, providing even more consumers with reliable, secure access to cash through Atleos’ Cashzone Network. Morrisons Daily is a leading convenience retailer with 900 convenience stores across England, Scotland and Wales. By leveraging Atleos’ Ca...

NCR Atleos Ranked #12 on Newsweek’s List of the 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces®

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced it was ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Atleos previously announced its certification as a Most Loved Workplace. The Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list is based on research from Best Practice Institute’s (BPI) Love of Workplace Index®, drawing...
Back to Newsroom