InComm Payments and NCR Atleos to Deliver Self-Service Cash Solutions at ATMs Across the United States

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that InComm Payments, a global payments technology provider, has adopted Atleos’ ReadyCode API to enable InComm Payments’ fintech and banking partners to offer ATM-based cardless cash pickup at over 23,000 ATMs nationwide.

InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment solutions and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment methods, InComm Payments enables businesses to deliver seamless and valuable commerce experiences to customers worldwide.

Atleos’ ReadyCode solution empowers InComm Payments to further bridge the digital-to-physical divide with a scaled ATM network integrated with an API solution that allows consumers to conduct cardless cash withdrawals with a simple and secure code delivered through the applications they already use and trust. ReadyCode is enabled at ATMs inside leading retail locations across more than 40 states, serving over 70 of the top population centers in the U.S.

“Atleos’ ReadyCode API offering provides an additional modality and channel for our money movement partners and their consumers to access cash in a self-service manner at ATMs located at some of the nation’s most convenient retailers,” said John Houseal, VP of Product at InComm Payments. “This service expands our cash out network in a new way, connecting our partners with differentiated access to serve their customers beyond the counter.”

“Enabling InComm Payments’ broad and deep program relationships with access to the ReadyCode solution will provide more flexibility for consumers to transact where and how they want, without the need of a card,” explained Ben Bregman, Senior Vice President, Global Network Solutions, for Atleos. “This relationship will also provide additional use cases to drive utilization of the ATM for increasingly digital first providers beyond traditional financial institutions, and continue to fulfill on our promise to our retail partners to drive incremental foot traffic to their stores.”

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos was ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.