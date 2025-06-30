Caleres Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Agreement

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caleres (NYSE: CAL) (caleres.com) today announced it has entered into an amendment of its credit agreement, which extends its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility to June 2030. The company’s borrowing capacity under the agreement will increase by $200 million to $700 million, and the agreement includes an accordion feature, which allows the company to request an increase in the size of the facility to $950 million in the aggregate.

“The expanded facility provides Caleres with enhanced liquidity and flexibility, and further strengthens the balance sheet,” said Jack Calandra, senior vice president and CFO of Caleres. “In the near term, after continuing to pay our dividend, Caleres’ capital allocation priorities are to complete the acquisition of Stuart Weitzman and invest in our growth vectors. Longer term, we will balance our investment priorities with debt reduction and returning capital to shareholders.”

Bank of America, N.A. is the administrative agent, collateral agent and lead issuing bank. Truist Bank, Wells Fargo Bank and U.S. Bank served as the joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners. Fifth Third Bank, Regions Bank and TD Bank also participated in the credit facility.

