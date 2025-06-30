Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America Launches Guardian Generation 3 Trial with Seeing Machines in North America

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (MEAA) is proud to announce the launch of a six-week pilot for the class-leading Guardian Generation 3 aftermarket solution with our North American team. This initiative marks a significant step forward in our collaboration with Seeing Machines Limited, the advanced computer vision technology company renowned for its AI-powered operator monitoring systems designed to improve transport safety.

Our collaboration with Seeing Machines began with a Referral Agreement in February, aimed at accelerating sales of Guardian Generation 3 in the Americas by leveraging MEAA’s extensive customer relationships in the region. The joint pursuit of business has already generated a steady pipeline of opportunities, and this first pilot with our U.S.-based team is a direct result of that agreement, demonstrating the incremental potential that this relationship can bring to the direct sales efforts by both organizations.

Masahiro Kaji, President & CEO of MEAA, commented: “This collaboration with Seeing Machines marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing vehicle safety through advanced technology. The synergy between our teams has been remarkable, enabling us to initiate the Guardian Generation 3 pilot with our North American team within the first few months of our agreement. This rapid progress underscores our shared dedication to innovation and excellence. We are excited about the potential this relationship holds and look forward to achieving groundbreaking results together in the coming months.”

Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines, added: “We are delighted to see our team working so well with the team at MEAA as we look to leverage their relationships and customer base to accelerate sales in the region. The launch of this pilot, which comes not long after the start of our collaboration, reconfirms our joint conviction and opens a promising path to Aftermarket sales and overall success in the Americas. Our experienced team are working closely with the team at MEAA to leverage relationships alongside telematics and safety system expertise to make things happen fast. It’s a positive sign to have a Mitsubishi Electric Corporation company engaging with Guardian Generation 3 through a trial, and we’re optimistic about where this could lead. The connected vehicle market in the US is significant and highly competitive and I believe that working with MEAA represents our best chance for success. In fact, this is just one of several trials we are currently running in the region, representing a total near-term market opportunity of over 18,000 vehicles across a range of transport and logistics companies.”

About Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (MEAA)

Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. was established in 1979 to serve the North American automotive, heavy-duty truck and coach business. Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America offers a wide range of products and services, including passenger entertainment systems, car navigation systems, screens, head units, amplifiers, and powertrain products such as starters and alternators. Additional information is available at www.meaa-mea.com