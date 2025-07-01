Planet Secures Four Major Wins for AI-Enabled Solutions in the Defense and Intelligence Sector

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced that following its June 4, 2025 earnings announcement, it has secured four major awards for its new AI-enabled solutions with customers in the Defense & Intelligence sector. These wins build on the global momentum discussed on Planet's last earnings call.

These contracts support enhanced situational awareness and informed decision-making for government customers in the U.S. and internationally. They underscore the growing demand for Planet's modern approach to national security, leveraging its proprietary satellite data and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Among the key agreements being highlighted:

As announced today in a separate press release, Planet won a €240 million contract, funded by Germany, one component of which is a multi-year contract renewal with an 8-figure annual value for PlanetScope data and AI-enabled solutions.

In addition, Planet’s existing Hybrid Space Architecture (HSA) contract with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), part of the U.S. Department of Defense, was recently expanded in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM). It will provide AI-enabled solutions focused on delivering vital indications and warnings for national security. As the U.S. government modernizes its defense capabilities, Planet's broad area data and AI advancements are designed to enable customers to monitor entire countries or regions for critical changes and threats.

Planet signed a seven-figure expansion with the U.S. Navy to provide Maritime Domain Awareness over the Pacific Ocean region.

Finally, as announced on June 12, 2025, Planet was selected by NATO for a seven-figure contract to deliver persistent space-based surveillance, enhanced indications and warnings, and critical Maritime Domain Awareness functions.

These wins build on the momentum highlighted in Planet’s other recent announcements, which include another 8-figure annual contract value win with a European defense and intelligence customer for PlanetScope and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) products, as announced on Planet’s prior earnings call.

Additionally, Planet was recently awarded a contract option by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) as part of the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer (EOCL) program. This extends Planet's provision of daily monitoring and high-resolution tasking data, maintaining its prior EOCL performance level from June through October 2025.

“As shared on our recent earnings call, the changing geopolitical landscape and modernization of security capabilities are driving unprecedented interest in our solutions,” said Will Marshall, Planet’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “Today’s announcements highlight the strong demand for AI-enabled solutions and our data, demonstrated by the multiple contracts with an eight-figure annual contract value.”

Will Marshall continued, “Our strategic decision to focus on AI-enabled solutions built on our daily satellite data was clearly the right decision. Nations are showing strong interest in these solutions for ‘peripheral vision’ – the ability to identify and understand threats across their region.”

Planet's unique dataset, ideal for AI models and building next-generation solutions, includes daily scans of approximately 150 million square kilometers of land and 20 million square kilometers of critical ocean territory, complemented by an archive of over 3,000 images for every point on land. This wide-area monitoring capability empowers customers to uncover new threats, or "unknown unknowns," across vast land and ocean territories, moving beyond traditional "reconnaissance"-based intelligence gathering that primarily focuses on known threats.

“These wins clearly demonstrate the results of our go-to-market and product focus,” said Ashley Johnson, President and CFO. “As shared in our prior earnings call, we’re making a strategic shift towards downstream solutions, which is validated with significant customer wins such as those announced today. We look forward to sharing more on our Q2 call.”

Planet is not updating its previously issued financial guidance for this fiscal year, which was provided on June 4, 2025.

