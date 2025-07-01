MNTN and ZoomInfo Announce Partnership to Revolutionize B2B Advertising on Television

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNTN (NYSE: MNTN), a technology platform that brings performance marketing to Connected TV, today announced a new partnership with ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the Go-To-Market (GTM) Intelligence Platform. The two industry leaders have collaborated to help B2B marketers reach the right business decision-makers through streaming TV ads - turning television into a new channel for driving leads and pipeline with fully measurable, auto-optimized outcomes. MNTN has democratized TV Advertising for direct-to-consumer eCommerce brands, and now, together with ZoomInfo, is doing the same for B2B brands. This partnership brings streaming TV within reach to millions of B2B companies in the U.S. - unlocking a $39 billion advertising market, according to eMarketer, with the speed and scale to meet rising demand.

MNTN advertisers can now tap into ZoomInfo's 100M+ decision-makers in the GTM Intelligence Platform, equipping companies with a combination of clean, actionable data, real-time AI-powered insights, and automation to drive growth. By targeting streaming ads to specific companies, job titles, industries, and even people actively researching their product or category, B2B brands can effectively get in front of high-value prospects, on the biggest screen in the home.

"At ZoomInfo, we've always believed in turning signals into action, and that's what this partnership delivers," said Henry Schuck, CEO and Founder of ZoomInfo. "By combining ZoomInfo's B2B intelligence with MNTN's platform, we empower marketers to not just target better, but act faster, arming revenue teams with the data and tools to seize opportunities. This is the future of GTM: intelligence driving execution.”

Advertisers can access ZoomInfo’s data and intelligence directly within MNTN’s self-serve platform, giving them more control over who sees their ads and when. Campaigns are automatically optimized for performance, and advertisers can track key outcomes like leads generated, site visits, conversions, and revenue.

“Our mission to democratize TV means making it work for any business - from direct-to-consumer brands to software companies,” said Mark Douglas, CEO of MNTN. “Now, with ZoomInfo’s unmatched data and our precision targeting, Performance TV finally delivers what B2B marketers need: the right audience and real performance.”

With ZoomInfo and MNTN, B2B marketers can now run smarter, cross-channel campaigns that include premium Connected TV. It is omnichannel strategy meets prime-time impact, putting marketers' messages in front of the people who matter most.

