Sidus Space Partners with VORAGO Technologies to Advance Radiation-Hardened Compute Capabilities for Scalable Space and Defense Infrastructure

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), an innovative space and defense technology company, today announced a strategic collaboration with VORAGO Technologies to validate and integrate next-generation radiation-hardened microcontroller (MCU) technology through VORAGO’s Alpha Customer Program.

We believe this partnership positions Sidus at the forefront of resilient space and defense systems, enabling the Company to test and integrate VORAGO’s new high-performance MCU, designed for operation in extreme space and defense environments, into future Sidus multi-domain missions. The collaboration supports Sidus’ mission to deliver mission-critical solutions, enabling resilient, real-time capabilities across both government and commercial sectors.

Sidus Space has previously utilized VORAGO MCUs, but will now play a pivotal role in the early validation and system-level integration of VORAGO’s future high-performance radiation-hardened microcontroller, to be announced later this year. This strategic partnership is designed to accelerate development and deployment cycles for Sidus’ next-generation platforms while providing VORAGO with real-world performance feedback to refine and optimize the technology.

“At Sidus, we focus on building systems that are not only innovative but ruggedized for the environments in which our customers operate, whether in space or in support of national defense,” Valerij Ojdanic, Chief Technology Officer at Sidus Space. “Our early collaboration with VORAGO allows us to help shape and qualify next-generation hardware that aligns with our performance standards and integration timelines.”

Through the Alpha Customer Program, Sidus will receive early access to engineering samples, development tools, and dedicated technical support. Together, the two teams will advance the microcontroller through joint design reviews, software and hardware integration, and in-system validation, with the goal of transitioning to production ready deployment by 2026.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Sidus Space, a partner that shares our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in space and defense,” said Bernd Lienhard, CEO of VORAGO Technologies. “By combining our next-generation radiation-hardened microcontroller technology with Sidus’ agile and innovative platforms, we’re accelerating the deployment of resilient electronics that can thrive in the harshest conditions, enabling smarter, faster, and more capable missions.”

As Sidus continues to expand its technologies that include ruggedized high-powered onboard computer systems, AI products & services, satellite manufacturing & technology integration, and space-based data solutions, partnerships like this enhance its ability to deliver full-stack solutions that meet evolving mission needs while advancing next-generation capabilities in space.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an innovative space and defense technology company offering flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: sidusspace.com.

About VORAGO Technologies

VORAGO leads the industry in providing radiation hardened and radiation tolerant microcontrollers and microprocessors for Aerospace, Defense and Industrial projects around the globe. VORAGO’s patented HARDSIL® technology uses cost-effective, high-volume manufacturing to harden any commercially designed semiconductor component for extreme environment operations. VORAGO primarily serves Aerospace & Defense customers in North America and Europe and has a deep flight heritage. VORAGO is a privately held company based in Austin, Texas. Learn more at voragotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.