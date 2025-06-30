U.S. Center for SafeSport Releases 2024 Annual Report

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center) today released its 2024 Annual Report, which provides an overview of activities, milestones, and data for the Center’s eighth year of operations.

"Robust engagement with stakeholders and a deep commitment to continuous evolution are fundamental to the Center’s work to advance athlete safety." - Paralympian April Holmes, interim CEO, U.S. Center for SafeSport Share

New to the report is a more detailed breakdown of data related to case outcomes. The report also includes a preliminary update on the implementation of process improvements that were announced in April 2024 as part of the Center’s efforts to collect and incorporate stakeholder feedback.

“Robust engagement with stakeholders and a deep commitment to continuous evolution are fundamental to the Center’s work to advance athlete safety,” said Paralympian April Holmes, interim Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Center for SafeSport. “Shifting sport culture is about more than catalyzing change, it’s about building a community that makes change inevitable.”

From January 1 through December 31, 2024, the Center:

Fielded nearly 8,100 reports of abuse and misconduct

Implemented changes to the SafeSport Code and Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies that came into effect on July 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025, respectively

Expanded platforms for abuse prevention education, including the launch of the SafeSport Ready™ mobile app, the creation of an athlete-focused Instagram channel, and delivery of a full year of quarterly prevention education-focused issues of the Center’s Gameplan newsletter

Audited every National Governing Body (NGB) to ensure compliance with policies, focusing on the sub-national level for the first time

The release of this report coincides with an ongoing community outreach campaign focused on gaining insight directly from athletes, survivors, sport governing bodies, and other key stakeholders. These meetings have taken place virtually as well as in-person at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic training center in Colorado Springs, CO, and the Elite Athlete Training Center Chula Vista, CA. Designed to open new channels of communication and solicit additional feedback, this engagement comes at a pivotal time in the Center’s evolution as the organization looks for new leadership and continues to forge the path ahead.

Additional data from the 2024 Annual Report includes:

2,224 individuals restricted or banned from sport listed on the Centralized Disciplinary Database (CDD)

listed on the Centralized Disciplinary Database (CDD) 52 audits of NGBs , including 49 event audits that took place at regional and local levels for the first time

, including 49 event audits that took place at regional and local levels for the first time 7.5% increase in reports of abuse and misconduct from 2023 to 2024, and an increase of more than 2,780% since 2017

“Any effort worth pursuing isn’t going to be easy, and we cannot do it alone,” said Holmes. “Our work is both a marathon and a sprint. Making strides to improve safety for athletes today and generations to come is the commitment that unites us and spurs us to evolve.”

In providing a more detailed breakdown of case outcomes, the Center was able to share aggregated data across subcategories within Administrative Holds and Administrative Closures to improve transparency. Under Administrative Holds subcategories include Insufficient Information, Claimant Declined, Non-Responsive Claimant, and Unidentified Claimant. Under Administrative Closures subcategories include Admonishment, Letter of Concern (for Minor Respondents), No Applicable Policy, Previously Adjudicated, Respondent Deceased, and Unsupported Allegations.

Need for Abuse Prevention in Sport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is the nation’s only independent organization dedicated to ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sport. The Center emerged in response to high profile cases of sexual abuse of minor athletes within Olympic and Paralympic sport in the mid-2010s. With the mission of making athlete well-being the centerpiece of the nation’s sport culture, the Center has since been setting safety policies, and receiving, investigating, and resolving complaints of abuse and misconduct. The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports organizations to professional leagues.

With the goal of ensuring athletes within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement are safe, supported, and strengthened, the Center:

Establishes safety policies, including the SafeSport Code and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP).

Investigates and resolves allegations of abuse and misconduct and levies sanctions, including temporary and permanent bans from sport.

Delivers comprehensive abuse prevention education within and outside of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017 codified the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center), as the nation’s safe sport organization. It furthered the Center’s independence while underscoring its authority to hold individuals accountable. It also charged the Center with developing policies, procedures, and training to prevent abuse and misconduct in sport.

In October of 2020, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 became law, even further strengthening the Center’s independence and oversight functions while mandating minimum funding requirements for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The Center opened its doors in March of 2017.

Reporting and Resources

Report here to the U.S. Center for SafeSport if you have experienced abuse or misconduct—or if you have reasonable suspicion of abuse or misconduct—inflicted by someone in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. You can also leave a message by calling the Center at: 833-587-7233.

RAINN's 24/7 online hotline is available for crisis intervention, referrals, or emotional support at any time. You can also call RAINN at: 800-656-HOPE (4673).

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support at 988lifeline.org or by calling 988.