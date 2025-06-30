Intel and Exostellar Multi-Cluster Operator: AI Acceleration Without the Bottleneck

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exostellar, a self-managed AI infrastructure orchestration company, today announced a strategic collaboration with Intel to help enterprises deploy, manage, and scale AI workloads more efficiently by combining Intel® Gaudi® AI accelerators with Exostellar’s advanced Kubernetes-Native AI Orchestration, Multi-Cluster Operator.

As AI and machine learning applications evolve, organizations are demanding greater compute power and smarter orchestration to train and deploy models at scale. The architecture of Intel® Gaudi® AI accelerator is built to meet this need, delivering high-performance, cost-effective compute tailored for AI workloads. But unlocking the full value of these systems requires more than cutting-edge hardware, it demands intelligent resource management, workload prioritization, and a seamless user experience.

By combining Intel Gaudi with Exostellar’s advanced orchestration platform, we’re enabling customers to maximize utilization, control access, and streamline the sharing of Intel Gaudi’s compute resources across teams and projects. Together, we deliver an end-to-end solution with support for quota enforcement, dynamic borrowing, fair queuing, and priority-based scheduling, bringing cloud-like agility and efficiency to on-prem or hybrid AI infrastructure.

This collaboration reflects a shift to what the industry has seen with NVIDIA and run.ai, but now extends to a broader, more competitive AI hardware ecosystem. With this collaboration, we’re not just improving performance—we’re empowering organizations to build and scale AI initiatives faster, more efficiently, and more cost-effectively.

For more details on the Intel–Exostellar collaboration, Read the full collaboration update.

Market Timing: Open AI Infrastructure

The strategic importance of orchestration software is clear. But it also raises red flags about vendor lock-in at a time when enterprises demand choice and control.

Our collaboration offers to achieve a compelling alternative:

Open ecosystem vs. proprietary stack

vs. proprietary stack Multi-vendor support vs. single-vendor dependency

vs. single-vendor dependency 50%+ cost savings vs. premium pricing

Getting Started

Intel and Exostellar are committed to making enterprise-grade AI infrastructure accessible. This collaboration signals the future of AI infrastructure: open, intelligent and cost-effective. As AI workloads evolve from experimental to production, enterprises need orchestration platforms that boost ROI while maintaining flexibility.

Intel Gaudi is available through major cloud providers and system integrators. Exostellar Multi-Cluster Operator launches in July 2025 offering enterprise features like multi-cluster management, quota enforcement and advanced scheduling.

For pilot program opportunities, reach out to https://www.exostellar.ai/contact