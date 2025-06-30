Motive Awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Contract Expanding Public Sector Access

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, today announced it is the recipient of a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract in the Fleet Management Technologies category. The contract simplifies purchasing Motive products and services for more than 50,000 public-sector agencies and 43,000 non-profits across North America, making it easier and more affordable to enhance fleet safety and efficiency.

The partnership streamlines the fleet management technology purchasing process by granting any public agency the ability to seamlessly purchase from Motive through a vetted, pre-negotiated, competitive contract. Motive secured a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal process, demonstrating compliance with local procurement requirements and delivering exceptional value and service.

“We’re proud to partner with Sourcewell to help the public sector operate more safely and efficiently,” said Zac Trojak, Regional Vice President of Public Sector at Motive. “This agreement expands access to Motive’s industry-leading technology, empowering state and local governments to modernize their fleets faster, make smarter use of taxpayer dollars, and better serve their communities.”

Motive supports government fleets including public works, administration, public transportation, and emergency services. Customers include Madison Suburban Utility District, Tulane University, Aspen School District, and Chatham County Emergency Services.

Motive’s integrated platform enables public sector organizations to manage their vehicles, drivers, and operations with one unified system. With complete visibility into risky driver behaviors from real-time fleet data, agencies create safer roads and run more productive, effective operations.

For more information on how an agency can use Motive’s contract #102924-MTV, visit the Sourcewell-Motive page. Learn about Motive’s safety solutions for the public sector here.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves more than 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal, and Maersk across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector.

Visit gomotive.com to learn more.