UDT Selected as IT Solutions Provider for Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF)

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UDT (United Data Technologies), a national higher education technology leader focused on delivering managed services, enterprise IT and telecommunication solutions, today announced that it has been selected as a Preferred Vendor of IT solutions for the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF).

Through the partnership with ICUF, UDT will have access to work directly with all ICUF member institutions and the ability to deliver consortium-wide technology solutions for its thousands of students and faculty. UDT already counts members such as University of Miami, Barry University, and The University of Tampa among others as long-term clients.

As a preferred IT innovation partner for ICUF member institutions, UDT will support and implement a full range of solutions, including internet and voice, PC lifecycle services, hybrid data center and network infrastructure, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI-readiness and more. It will also provide an industry-best level of customer support – a hallmark of UDT since day one -- all while helping ICUF institutions reduce costs, increase efficiency, and adopt the latest technology solutions to best serve their diverse student populations.

“ICUF is thrilled to announce that UDT has joined our Preferred Vendor program, bringing innovative IT solutions to our member institutions. UDT is a trusted partner based here in Florida and an IT solutions leader that has a long track record of success in the higher education space. We are excited about this partnership and thrilled to bring UDT’s cost-effective and impactful products and solutions directly to our ICUF institutions,” said ICUF Vice President for Advocacy and Special Programs, Traci Ray.

UDT is a specialist when it comes to supporting the unique needs of private higher education, enabling it to provide tailored IT solutions that reduce risk, optimize spend, and modernize operations and learning for all ICUF institutions, no matter the size.

“I want to thank ICUF leadership for entrusting us to deliver IT solutions to the entirety of their network,” said Henry Fleches, UDT CEO. “By doing so, we are going to drive consortium-wide collaboration that will enable faster, easier, and more cost-effective technology engagement for the system. ICUF is empowering its members to innovate with confidence and speed. We look forward to working together with them to deliver on that promise to best support ICUF’s students and faculty.”

In its 30th year as a company, UDT has long been a leader in the education industry. While other companies in the industry simply provide a limited set of products or services, UDT provides a complete spectrum of tailored managed technology solutions. The company has a core specialization in serving education communities including K-12 institutions while also serving major clients including state and local governments, Fortune 500 enterprises and midsize companies including clients in complex, highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare.

About UDT

UDT (United Data Technologies) is a national provider of IT and telecommunication solutions that modernize, connect, secure, and manage technology environments for commercial enterprises, state and local governments, and educational institutions.

With a portfolio that spans IT managed services, endpoint lifecycle solutions, cybersecurity, networking, computing, cloud, connectivity, and voice services, UDT helps clients align technology with their most important business priorities—empowering insight-driven IT strategies that accelerate innovation, streamline costs, and reduce risk. UDT has more than 400 professionals nationwide and is noted as a national leader in K-12 education technology.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Miramar, Florida, UDT serves customers across the United States. For more information, visit udtonline.com.

About ICUF

The Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) is a diverse association of 30 private, educational institutions. Each ICUF institution is a non-profit school, Florida-based, and accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS). ICUF stands as the unified voice and steadfast advocate for Florida’s independent colleges and universities, championing access, opportunity, and innovation.