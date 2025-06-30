Cognita Partners with Flint to Roll Out Personalized AI Learning Across Global School Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flint, a leading AI platform built for K-12 personalized learning, announced today a new partnership with leading global K-12 schools group, Cognita. With over 100 schools and 95,000 students in 17 countries, Cognita provides world class education around the globe. This announcement of a phased rollout across Cognita schools follows a successful pilot across six schools, and marks a major commitment to responsible, personalized AI integration in K-12 learning environments.

"I am thrilled that the pilot has been such a success, and we are excited to continue working together in a way that will bring the best of AI to our educators and students around the world." —Dr. Simon Camby, Group Chief Education Officer at Cognita Share

The pilot program included Colegio Olinca in Mexico City, International School of Ho Chi Minh City (ISHCMC), The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, Southbank International School in London, ISHCMC American Academy (AAVN), and The British School of Barcelona. Results showed significantly improved student learning outcomes across multiple areas from mathematics to languages and college essay feedback.

Flint enables Cognita teachers to generate custom, interactive activities, deliver differentiated learning materials, and provide instant formative feedback. Students can also use Flint to get additional practice problems, brainstorm ideas, and develop AI literacy with proper guardrails.

Dr. Simon Camby, Group Chief Education Officer at Cognita, commented: “Our approach is to take a considered view about the most effective and impactful ways to integrate AI into our classrooms in order to ensure that it truly benefits our teachers and students. After a thorough selection process, we chose to work with Flint because of its flexibility and ability to align with how our schools teach and operate, while also delivering the personalized learning experience we want for every student. I am thrilled that the pilot has been such a success, and we are excited to continue working together in a way that will bring the best of AI to our educators and students around the world.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Cognita,” said Sohan Choudhury, CEO of Flint. “Through our first partnership with a Cognita school during the 2023-24 school year and the pilot earlier in 2025, we’ve had the opportunity to work closely with educators at a number of Cognita schools. We’ve been amazed by their commitment to personalizing learning for students, as well as by the focus from Cognita’s leadership on embracing AI in a way that enhances, not replaces, the teacher’s role in the classroom.”

Onboarding will include custom professional learning sessions for faculty, student-facing AI literacy programming, and family engagement resources to ensure transparent implementation aligned with community values. The partnership positions both organizations at the forefront of ethical, effective AI use in education.

About Flint

Flint is an AI-powered learning platform built for K-12 classrooms. Designed to support both teachers and students, Flint enables personalized instruction, curriculum-aligned content generation, and real-time feedback, all with educator oversight of AI use.

Today, Flint partners with hundreds of schools worldwide, helping thousands of teachers and students make AI learning more personalized, safe, and effective. To learn more about Flint visit flintk12.com.