Spirent and Juniper Networks Collaborate to Showcase First Public UET Test

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), a leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, and Juniper Networks have successfully completed the first live public demonstration of Ultra Ethernet Transport (UET), marking a major milestone for the evolving Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) ecosystem.

The demonstration took place at Interop25 Tokyo, where Spirent, Juniper, and Spirent’s long-standing partner in Japan, TOYO Corporation, jointly generated and forwarded UET traffic in a live network environment utilizing the Spirent B3 800G Appliance and the Juniper QFX 5240-64OD Switch. The test topology also included RoCEv2 traffic, demonstrating seamless coexistence and interoperability, and earned the companies a coveted Interop ShowNet Special Prize. The Juniper switch with 800G interfaces successfully recognized and forwarded all traffic types, validating its readiness for UET-based deployments.

As hyperscalers continue to prioritize open, interoperable solutions for AI/ML back-end networks, the significance of the UEC initiative and its fresh approach to delivering AI and HPC performance is becoming ever more apparent. With the consortium approaching its first official specification release, Spirent and Juniper are playing a pivotal role in driving progress through rigorous real-world validation, helping to strengthen and refine the evolving ecosystem.

“We are honored to have been recognized alongside Spirent with this prestigious award at Interop Tokyo,” said Praful Lalchandani, VP of Products, Data Center Platforms and AI Solutions, Juniper Networks. “This award underscores the strength of our partnership and the innovation we’re driving together in high-performance, AI-driven data center networking. Juniper’s data center solution, a cornerstone of Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform, continues to lead with operational simplicity, performance, and open architecture.”

He continued: “Validating performance and interoperability with emerging transport standards like UET is essential for ensuring next-generation infrastructure can meet the evolving demands of AI-driven networking.”

The successful public demonstration highlights Spirent’s ability to emulate and test emerging UET transport standards, and Juniper’s capability to support evolving Ethernet technologies, ensuring customers can validate and future-proof their infrastructure for AI scalability and Ultra Ethernet performance.

“Dramatic growth in AI applications and workloads continues to create challenges for the industry, and this public demonstration illustrates our dedication to helping industry partners to meet these challenges,” said Masatoshi Nishihara, General Manager, Spirent Japan.

“Spirent is committed to supporting emerging standards,” said Nishihara. “By facilitating early adoption and validation of standards with comprehensive testing solutions, Spirent empowers organizations to confidently prepare for the transition to next-generation networking, while maintaining performance and reliability in increasingly demanding environments.”

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.