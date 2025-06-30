iHeartMedia and Audacy Announce Content Distribution Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia, the #1 audio company in the U.S., and Audacy, a leading audio content and entertainment company, today announced that Audacy will expand the reach of its full broadcast radio portfolio through a content distribution partnership. Effective today, Audacy’s collection of over 240 radio brands and time-shifted podcasts will now be available on iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service.

iHeartRadio listeners will now have access to Audacy's diverse and engaging content, including:

28 sports brands, like WFAN (WFAN-FM/AM) in New York – America’s most-listened-to sports radio station.

Seven of America's top eight most-listened-to All News stations, including the most-listened-to news station, 1010 WINS (92.3 FM / WINS-AM) in New York.

Dozens of the country’s favorite music brands, such as the World Famous KROQ (KROQ-FM) in Los Angeles and 93XRT (WXRT-FM) in Chicago.

Through the iHeartRadio app, Audacy content will be available on more than 500 additional platforms and over 2,000 additional devices, including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles.

“This is an exciting day for our industry as the addition of Audacy’s stations to iHeartRadio maximizes radio’s presence across the country as the most listened to and trusted medium for audiences and consumers,” said Michael Biondo, President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at iHeartMedia. “This move gives our listeners even more opportunities to connect with the stations and content most relevant to them, aligning with our mission to always meet our audiences where they are and enhance their experience.”

“We believe in the power of being everywhere, and this partnership is a meaningful step in our strategy to ensure our iconic stations, talent and programming are available wherever and however audio is consumed,” said Chris Oliviero, Chief Business Officer, Audacy.

Listeners can visit iHeart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen on their favorite device everywhere they go.

About Audacy

Audacy is a leading audio content and entertainment company. As champions of audio, we connect with people in the moments that matter — delivering trusted local news, passionate sports and your favorite music across 220+ radio stations, premium podcasts, live events and digital experiences that reach more than 200 million listeners every month. We create compelling content, foster deeply engaged audiences and deliver outcomes that matter for advertisers. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with 90% of Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.