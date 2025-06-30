Sage Advisory Services and Cedar Trace to Collaborate on a Suite of Innovative Alternatives Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas & BERMUDA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Advisory Services Ltd. Co., a leading investment management firm specializing in fixed income and alternative solutions, and Cedar Trace Group, a Bermuda-based insurance, reinsurance, and asset management group, will collaborate to offer innovative investment products featuring insurance-linked securities (ILS) and credit opportunities.

The jointly advised portfolios will benefit from Sage’s deep expertise in fixed income and credit strategies and Cedar Trace’s capabilities in ILS, catastrophe bonds, and (re)insurance risk transfer. This collaboration aims to deliver lower-correlated, yield-enhancing total return strategies for institutional investors, family offices, and asset allocators seeking elevated, diversified, and portfolio-diversifying return opportunities.

“We are excited to partner with Cedar Trace to bring groundbreaking ILS enhanced credit opportunities to our clients,” said Robert G. Smith, President of Sage Advisory Services. “Sage’s nearly three decades of fixed income expertise, paired with Cedar Trace’s unparalleled ILS capabilities, will create a powerful solution for investors seeking stability and enhanced returns.”

Lawrence Minicone, CEO of Cedar Trace, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Sage. Sage is an industry thought leader with an exceptional track record of expertise, integrity, and success. By combining our ILS capabilities with Sage’s credit and fixed income proficiency, we are aiming to deliver enhancing and diversifying risk-adjusted returns to investors.”

About Sage Advisory Services

Based in Austin, TX, Sage Advisory Services Ltd. Co. is a premier investment management firm with nearly 30 years of experience in fixed income, responsible investing, and alternative solutions. Visit sageadvisory.com for more information.

About Cedar Trace

Cedar Trace Group, headquartered in Bermuda, is an insurance, reinsurance, and asset management group specializing in scalable capital solutions. It is strategically aligned with Mereo Insurance Limited, a BMA-regulated reinsurer with an A- rating from AM Best. Visit cedartrace.com for more information.