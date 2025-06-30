-

PMSI to Provide Innovative Tech-Enabled Support for Dart Bank

100-year-old Michigan-based financial institution to streamline reporting and accounting services with digital platform

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PMSI, a leader in tech-enabled investor reporting and accounting solutions, is excited to announce it has engaged by Dart Bank to deliver comprehensive investor reporting and accounting services. Dart Bank, an established Michigan-based financial institution founded in 1925 will leverage PMSI’s advanced Q platform to achieve its strategic innovation objectives.

“Behind every loan we service is a customer, a family, or a business that is counting on us to get it right," said William J. Hufnagel, President & CEO of Dart Bank. "Partnering with PMSI helps us move faster and stay flexible while maintaining accuracy, which translates into a better experience for our customers and partners."

By leveraging Q, residential mortgage servicers benefit from:

  • Increased efficiency, quality & scalability
  • Greater ability to adapt to market shifts through operational flexibility
  • Reduced technical debt
  • Lower risk of financial loss
  • Stronger investor and servicer relationships

“We believe value and success are created when two partners share the same core values,” said Dan Thompson, CEO of PMSI. “Dart Bank is known for its relationship-driven approach and forward-thinking solutions and so are we. We are excited about the long-term opportunities ahead.”

To see how PMSI can help transform your organization, schedule a demo today at www.pmsi.me.

About PMSI

For 25 years, PMSI has been a trusted partner for data-driven residential mortgage investor reporting and accounting. The company’s unique solutions help leading loan servicers improve operational efficiency without sacrificing quality while offering unmatched transparency into the underlying causes of investor cashflow errors. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada, and is privately held.

About Dart Bank

Founded in 1925, Dart Bank is a Michigan-based financial institution committed to providing innovative banking solutions while maintaining the personal connections that define a true community bank. With a strong presence in mortgage lending, treasury management, commercial banking, wealth management, payment processing, and cannabis banking, Dart Bank blends the technology and resources of a large financial institution with the personalized service of a local bank. Headquartered in Mason, MI, Dart Bank has 13 offices, more than 360 employees across 23 states, and assets exceeding $1.3 billion. For more information, visit www.dart.bank.

Contacts

Press Contact for PMSI:
Cameron Thomas
cameron@verbfactory.com
416-660-9801

