UKG Named Official HR, Payroll, and Workforce Management Technology Partner of the LPGA

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and UKG announced today a multi-year partnership to make UKG the official human resources (HR), payroll, and workforce management technology partner of the LPGA.

Powered by AI and the world’s largest collection of people, work data, and employee sentiment data, UKG technology creates great workplace experiences and drives better business outcomes for 80,000+ organizations worldwide. The LPGA is implementing the UKG Ready® HR, payroll, and workforce management suite to manage its staff of nearly 200 employees worldwide. This centralized UKG Ready hub for workforce data and insights will bolster operational efficiency and inform strategic business decisions in support of the LPGA’s staff, athletes, and guest experiences.

“The LPGA is proud to announce UKG as our official human resources, payroll, and workforce management technology partner,” said Liz Moore, interim LPGA commissioner. “In addition to being the number one workforce management provider in the world, UKG’s commitment to supporting the growth of women’s sports makes them the clear choice as our partner to support our people. We are excited to work with UKG and their cutting-edge solutions to propel the LPGA to new heights in business and in sports.”

The main objectives of the partnership include, but are not limited, to:

Helping the LPGA provide an exceptional employee experience

Boosting business efficiency with access to real-time data and insights in the AI-first UKG Ready suite

Creating a welcoming and empowering environment for women in the game of golf and business

Increasing brand awareness

Strengthening relationships with current and prospective UKG customers and stakeholders

“The LPGA has long been a beacon of empowerment for women in sports, showcasing their talent, resilience, and leadership on a global stage — and we share that same commitment to fostering environments where everyone can thrive,” said Rachel Barger, president, go-to-market at UKG. “At UKG, we believe in the transformative power of technology to create inclusive and supportive workplaces that drive productivity and positively impact customers and patrons. The UKG Ready suite will help the LPGA manage its workforce more efficiently and effectively, allowing the organization to focus on doing what it does best: empowering women both on and off the golf course and inspiring future generations.”

UKG’s history of success in helping professional sports teams manage the complexities of their on-the-move workforces was a significant factor in the LPGA’s decision to partner with the technology provider. The UKG Ready suite will help the LPGA ensure compliance with labor laws and tax regulations in 29 states where employees are located, as well as automate all aspects of the employee lifecycle, from hiring and onboarding to payroll and performance management. UKG Bryte™ AI will additionally revolutionize operations with personalized workforce insights and conversational reporting, while the UKG Great Place To Work® Hub will provide access to critical employee sentiment benchmarking and actionable insights to help foster a positive workplace culture.

“We’re thrilled about the transformative impact UKG will have on the LPGA and our employee experience,” said Samantha Simmons, chief people and internal operations officer at LPGA. “UKG technology not only aligns with our goals of being a worldwide leader in sports and a top employer of choice, but this partnership also represents a monumental step forward in our commitment to taking care of the people who support our athletes, members, tournaments, and fans worldwide."

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, and workforce management cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and employee sentiment data, combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect employee and workforce insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose Members now represent nearly 40 countries, is the longest-standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. The LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

About the LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour is the world’s leading competitive destination for the best female professional golfers in the world. The Tour hosts more than 32 annual events across 12 countries for over 200 athletes, awarding total prize funds exceeding $129 million and reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. Follow the LPGA Tour on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel.

