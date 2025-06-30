Boingo Wireless Launches New eBook to Help Healthcare Executives Navigate In-Building Cellular Solutions

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boingo Wireless, the largest indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) provider in the United States, has released “The Essential DAS Guide for Healthcare”—an educational eBook that advises healthcare leaders on how to efficiently eliminate cellular coverage gaps and deliver reliable wireless service throughout their hospitals and medical buildings.

Hospitals are under constant pressure to support more devices, more applications and more digital workflows. Despite this growing demand, healthcare IT teams face persistent cellular connectivity issues: dropped calls, dead zones and coverage gaps that disrupt care coordination and slow down operations. Boingo’s new eBook provides an overview of how DAS solves these challenges—empowering patients, staff and visitors to use their mobile devices seamlessly, while supporting critical hospital operations, from emergency communication to patient monitoring.

“The Essential DAS Guide for Healthcare” explores:

What DAS is and how it delivers reliable indoor cellular signals that connect hospitals of all sizes

How hospitals leverage DAS to improve safety, communication and the care experience

Flexible DAS offerings that fit any building and budget

Real-world case studies from leading hospitals

As one of the largest providers of indoor wireless infrastructure in the U.S., Boingo designs, builds and manages DAS and Wi-Fi networks for hospitals, airports, stadiums, convention centers, hotels, commercial real estate properties and U.S. military bases. Its neutral host solutions and Network as a Service (NaaS) model simplify deployments, work with all major carriers and are built with a secure zero-trust architecture and 24/7 network monitoring to meet rigorous data privacy and security standards, including HIPAA. In 2025, Boingo was recognized by the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards for excellence in network security and commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure.

“Patients and staff rely on their mobile devices for everything—making calls, sending messages, accessing medical records and more,” said Mike Finley, CEO of Boingo Wireless. “With Boingo DAS, hospitals can connect their campus with confidence, reducing IT headaches, improving patient experiences and powering digital transformation. No two healthcare systems are alike, which is why Boingo offers flexible DAS solutions that scale to any environment—from high-capacity networks for large hospitals to cost-effective coverage options for smaller medical centers.”

