AM Best Assigns Performance Assessment to Dynamic Reinsurance LLC

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Performance Assessment of PA-2 (Excellent) to Dynamic Reinsurance LLC (Dynamic Re) (Miami, Florida). The outlook assigned to the Performance Assessment (assessment) is stable.

The assessment reflects Dynamic Re’s strong underwriting capabilities, excellent governance and internal controls, strong financial condition, excellent organizational talent and strong depth and breadth of relationships.

Dynamic Re operates as an underwriting agency providing comprehensive reinsurance solutions across multiple lines of business, including property, casualty, financial lines, marine cargo and engineering risks, primarily in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The company’s underwriting capability is supported by structured contractual arrangements with highly rated reinsurance partners, underpinned by the effective use of advanced analytics and integrated third-party administrator (TPA) platforms. However, the underwriting performance has exhibited volatility driven by catastrophe exposures, which is considered as a limiting factor.

AM Best considers Dynamic Re’s governance and internal controls to be excellent given strong internal controls and clearly structured commission arrangements with carrier partners and TPAs. The company implements comprehensive operational policies, including formal business continuity and disaster recovery frameworks, ensuring alignment of interests among stakeholders and strong risk mitigation capabilities.

Dynamic Re’s financial condition is assessed as strong, supported by a track record of consistent profitability since inception, primarily driven by stable base and profit commission structures. While recent strategic growth initiatives have resulted in an imbalance between expense and revenue growth, these investments are intended to support longer-term scalability and operational maturity.

AM Best’s assessment of Dynamic Re’s organizational talent is assessed as excellent, marked by significant industry experience across executive leadership and key underwriting personnel. Dynamic Re’s organizational structure reflects a well-defined delegation of roles across underwriting, risk, claims and actuarial functions, which has facilitated controlled expansion while maintaining operational discipline across geographies and business lines. This structure is further supported by shared services provided by Blue Capital (Coral Ventures Group), enhancing centralized oversight in finance, legal, human resources and marketing.

Dynamic Re’s depth and breadth of relationships is considered strong, supported by established partnerships with reputable capacity providers across multiple jurisdictions. The company has demonstrated the ability to cultivate and sustain relationships with highly rated reinsurers and regional distribution networks, particularly in Latin America. While the business is well-diversified within that region, its current concentration results in a limited geographic footprint at this stage of development.

This press release relates to Performance Assessments that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the Performance Assessments referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s website. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Performance Assessments, please view Guide to Best’s Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.