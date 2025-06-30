Momentus Awarded NASA Contract for In-Space Power System Demonstration

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space firm specializing in satellite solutions, transportation, and in-space infrastructure, has been awarded a contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The agreement will support the demonstration of a Power Processing Unit (PPU) for Hall Thrusters based upon CisLunar Industries’ Modular Configurable Electric Power Converter (MCEPC) technologies, designed to advance high Delta V Dynamic Maneuver and in-space assembly (ISAM) operations.

The expansion of space infrastructure demands sustainable and scalable electric power solutions that enhance efficiency while minimizing weight and size. Efficient power generation exceeding 1 kW is essential for high Delta V Dynamic Maneuvering, sensing, and ISAM applications, necessitating advancements in conversion technologies.

Under the new contract managed by NASA’s Flight Opportunities program based at the agency’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, Momentus will host a payload from CisLunar Industries to conduct in-orbit testing of next-generation PPU technology and power management systems. This PPU payload will be among several payloads that Momentus will carry aboard its Vigoride 7 Orbital Service Vehicle scheduled for launch no earlier than February 2026 on a SpaceX Transporter mission to Low Earth Orbit. The mission will validate the technology’s performance, with real-time data transmissions to Momentus mission operations, enabling updates to PPU operating conditions in support of NASA’s ISAM objectives.

By demonstrating cutting-edge power conversion technologies in orbit, Momentus and CisLunar Industries are taking a crucial step towards enabling scalable in-space infrastructure. This mission not only advances NASA’s ISAM objectives but also underscores the importance of efficient power management for future dual-use orbital operations and next-generation space operations.

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company offering satellites, satellite components, and in-space transportation and infrastructure services. The Company offers satellites to support government and commercial customers for missions like communications, missile tracking, and cutting-edge science missions. Momentus offers services such as hosted payloads, support for in-space assembly, on-orbit servicing and refueling, and transportation of satellites to specific orbits.

