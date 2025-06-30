-

Reply Announces Collaboration With OpenAI Within the Services Partner Program

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reply, a global leader in systems integration and consulting, has announced a collaboration with OpenAI becoming an official OpenAI Services Partner. This collaboration places Reply among a distinguished group of companies recognized globally for their expertise in delivering advanced AI solutions that are both scalable and ready for production.

This recognition highlights Reply’s strong technical expertise, reflected in a wide range of successful client implementations and bespoke solutions that leverage AI models to drive transformation in key areas such as employee productivity, customer experience, and software development. Building on this foundation, these solutions span a broad range of business contexts and are organized into three strategic areas: Product Innovation, Conversational Agents & Virtual Assistants, and Software Development Lifecycle.

In the area of Product Innovation, Reply supports its clients in exploring new creative possibilities and reimagining user experiences through AI. Examples include AI-assisted design tools that combine traditional manufacturing processes with machine-generated aesthetics - such as the application of AI models to ceramic design - and the development of personalized travel experiences based on conversational interfaces and contextual data. Reply has also implemented AI-powered platforms that analyze customer behaviors and uncover actionable insights by processing both structured and unstructured data using natural language models.

With regard to Conversational Agents and Virtual Assistants, Reply has delivered intelligent, domain-specific solutions that enhance how users interact with digital services. These include AI-powered customer service assistants for faster and more accurate responses for insurance and customer support, HR assistants that simplify internal navigation for employees, and virtual agents integrated within IoT systems to surface alerts and contextual information through natural language interaction. Each of these assistants has been designed to meet the operational needs and business goals of specific client organizations.

In the field of Software Development Lifecycle, Reply applies AI models to optimize and automate every phase of the SDLC - starting from gathering requirements, through to coding, testing, deployment and release, up to operation and monitoring. AI-powered features such as contextual code review, automated documentation, and design-to-code translation have been integrated into client development pipelines - helping engineering teams increase efficiency, reduce errors, and accelerate time-to-market.

Reply has also applied OpenAI’s technologies in the development of several Prebuilt AI Apps - ready-to-use AI solutions designed to automate specific tasks or sets of related activities within enterprise processes. Built for high reusability with minimal customization, these applications address recurring business needs and help organizations adopt AI more quickly and cost-effectively. Deployed across multiple domains, from procurement and insurance to marketing, HR and compliance. In the insurance sector, AI is used to extract and structure data from invoices and medical reports to support claims management; in marketing, intelligent agents enhance campaign briefs with insights from customer behavior, market trends and competitive analysis.

By combining its expertise in AI, cloud computing, and system integration, Reply enables clients across industries to accelerate innovation using OpenAI’s APIs. This collaboration reinforces Reply’s commitment to help organizations to adopt AI, with a focus on business impact, user experience, and secure implementation.

OpenAI’s Services Partner Program recognizes companies with a proven track record in deploying solutions that unlock real business value. As part of this ecosystem, Reply will continue to support clients with tailored AI solutions and large-scale deployment of AI use cases.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

Contacts

Media contact:
Fabio Zappelli
f.zappelli@reply.com
Tel. +39 0117711594

Irene Caia
i.caia@reply.com
Tel. +3902545761

