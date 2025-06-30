BiggerPockets Taps Baselane to Deliver Automated Banking and Financial Management to Over 3 Million Real Estate Investors

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BiggerPockets, the world's largest real estate investing education platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Baselane, the leading financial platform built for rental property owners.

The partnership addresses a persistent industry pain point: while investors can analyze deals and learn strategies on BiggerPockets, they often struggle to apply those insights without the right tools to manage day-to-day property finances, leading to disjointed workflows, manual processes, and costly mistakes. Now, BiggerPockets' three million members have direct access to Baselane’s purpose-built banking with AI-powered bookkeeping and automated rent collection, enabling them to organize and automate their rental finances.

"We're solving the number one friction point in real estate investing, the handoff between learning and doing," said Michael Calvey, Head of Sales with BiggerPockets. "By layering in a powerful banking platform built for real estate investors, we're turning BiggerPockets into a true operating system for rental property success, not just an education destination."

"BiggerPockets created the most sophisticated real estate investor community in the world," said Mathias Korder, CEO of Baselane. "This partnership gives the BiggerPockets community the financial tools to help them turn their knowledge into more profitable and efficient operations, by automating and simplifying their rental property finances. It's the natural evolution of proptech, where education, analysis, and execution converge. "

The collaboration targets a massive market opportunity as property management software is projected to reach $52 billion by 2032, driven by 11 million individual investors managing 25 million rental units nationwide. Recent industry data indicate that 73% of investors spend over five hours a month on property bookkeeping, with rent collection remaining the top operational challenge.

The integration delivers immediate value to BiggerPockets members through:

Banking built for real estate: Checking and high-yield savings accounts for each property to organize rental finances and automate payments.





Checking and high-yield savings accounts for each property to organize rental finances and automate payments. Automated bookkeeping and rent collection: Automates income and expense categorization by property, rent collection, and vendor payments, saving the average investor over 150 hours per year.





Automates income and expense categorization by property, rent collection, and vendor payments, saving the average investor over 150 hours per year. Real-time insights: Live cash flow tracking and property-level financial reports, providing instant visibility into performance to make smarter decisions and avoid costly mistakes.





Live cash flow tracking and property-level financial reports, providing instant visibility into performance to make smarter decisions and avoid costly mistakes. Tax-ready reports: Auto-generates Schedule E reports and year-end tax packages in one click, saving investors thousands in bookkeeping and accountant fees.

BiggerPockets Pro members receive premium upgrades for higher APY tiers and free wires, plus free access to advanced, AI-powered features set for release in early Q3.

About BiggerPockets

Founded in 2004, BiggerPockets operates the premier online community for real estate investors, serving over 3 million members with education, tools, and networking. The platform has facilitated $30 billion in self-reported transactions and publishes the industry's top-rated podcast with 150+ million downloads. Learn more at www.BiggerPockets.com

About Baselane

Baselane is a financial platform purpose-built for real estate, offering integrated banking with bookkeeping, tax reporting, and rent collection. Baselane serves and is trusted by more than 50,000 independent real estate investors who process over $2 billion annually through the platform. Baselane automates core financial tasks to help users save time, operate more efficiently, and grow their rental portfolios. Learn more at www.baselane.com.