Viridian Financial Group Welcomes Strategic Growth Investment from TA Associates to Expand Leading Diversified Financial Services Business in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viridian Financial Group (“Viridian” or “the Firm”), one of Australia’s leading diversified financial services businesses, today announced that TA Associates (“TA”), a leading global private equity firm, has signed an agreement to make a strategic investment in the Firm. The investment has been approved by Viridian’s founders, Board of Directors, and senior management team, who, upon completion of the transaction, will partner closely with TA to accelerate the Firm’s next phase of growth.

“By combining the strengths of both companies, the Viridian Board anticipates significant synergies, strengthening our position in the market as well as expanding our capabilities. We believe this transaction will create significant value for our shareholders in driving future profitability. Along with my fellow Directors, I have no hesitation in supporting this strategic partnership,” said James Joughin, Chair at Viridian.

“Since Viridian’s founding nearly a decade ago, we have remained steadfast in our client-centric philosophy, focused on empowering Australians through holistic financial advice, innovative solutions and exceptional service,” said Raamy Shahien, Joint CEO and Executive Director at Viridian. “Having built a strong relationship with TA, and after collaborating closely with them to structure our partnership, we are confident that TA is the ideal partner to support Viridian’s growth and vision moving forward. Our partnership with TA marks a significant milestone in our journey, serving as both a recognition of our strong track record thus far and a catalyst for future growth as we continue to expand in an ever-evolving market.”

Since its founding in 2015, Viridian has become one of Australia’s largest practices. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the Firm manages ~$16bn of funds across three specialised business divisions, Viridian Advisory, Infinity Capital Solutions and Smartmove Lending, providing wealth advice, investment solutions and mortgage broking services to over 15,000 clients. By partnering with TA, Viridian will leverage TA’s global resources and extensive experience in the financial services industry to expand its capabilities, enhance its integrated service offerings and fuel client success.

“TA has made over 30 investments in wealth management and asset management companies globally, establishing itself as a leading global investor in financial services. Their understanding and proven experience in scaling businesses and deep industry expertise will be invaluable in driving forward our vision of transforming wealth management in Australia,” said Glenn Calder, Joint CEO and Executive Director at Viridian. “TA’s support and partnership strengthens our ability to remain agile and forward-thinking, ensuring we incorporate international best practices into our business and deliver ongoing value to our clients and stakeholders.”

"Throughout our multi-year, deep dive into Australia’s wealth management sector, Viridian consistently emerged as a leading innovator in its market segment, driven by its compelling asset platform, diversified product offering and strong culture of client and advisor alignment,” said Edward Sippel, head of TA Associates Asia Pacific Ltd. and a Managing Director at TA, who will join the Viridian Board of Directors. “Across our global wealth management investments, our focus is first and foremost on client outcomes and alignment with advisors. We are pleased that the Viridian team shares this commitment. We have high conviction in the long-term potential of Australia's large and growing wealth management market, and believe there is a significant opportunity to scale Viridian’s platform both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

“Viridian’s strong position is underpinned by Australia’s mandated savings environment and growing demand for advice,” said Lily Xu, Senior Vice President at TA, who will also join the Viridian Board of Directors. “With multiple levers for organic growth and a proven ability to execute growth through M&A, we’re excited to support Viridian’s continued growth trajectory.”

The agreement remains subject to customary conditions. Settlement is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2025.

About Viridian Financial Group

Viridian Financial Group is a leading Australian diversified financial services business. The business was established in 2015 by a team who understood the power of financial advice to make a profound difference in the lives of Australians. Viridian Financial Group consists of Viridian Advisory, Infinity Capital Solutions and Smartmove. It has a culture built on alignment between clients and advisors over the long term and employs over 400 people. More information about Viridian can be found at www.viridianfinancialgroup.com.au.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries - technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.