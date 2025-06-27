NUBURU Advances Defense-Tech Transformation with Strategic Acquisitions and €50M Military Deployment

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a global leader in high-power blue laser technology, today announced significant progress in its strategic transformation, including developments within its planned Defense & Security Hub and key acquisitions.

NUBURU, Inc. reports that the regulatory approval process for the acquisition of Tekne SpA (“Tekne”) currently under review through Italy’s Golden Power process is progressing positively and in line with expectations. NUBURU’s team is working closely with the relevant Italian authorities, and current indications suggest a favorable outcome. Meanwhile, Tekne remains fully focused on its delivery plan, supporting, among its portfolio of clients, the Italian Ministry of Defense with pivotal technological solutions, with reference to its state-of-the-art "Tactical Bubble" systems, which are currently in full deployment.

“The Tactical Bubble is a next-generation battlefield system developed by Tekne and recognized by the Italian Armed Forces. It enables real-time communication, decision-making, and data sharing among military units, dramatically improving situational awareness and personnel safety in hostile environments,” said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman of NUBURU. “This confirms that the targeted acquisition of Tekne will be a cornerstone of NUBURU’s broader Defense & Security Hub strategy, which also includes the acquisition of a start-up Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed to enhance operational resilience across critical infrastructure and defense networks,” continued Mr. Zamboni.

Designed to counter modern threats including hostile drones, cyber attacks, and electromagnetic warfare, the Tactical Bubble features integrated monitoring, identification, and countermeasure capabilities. It also establishes a robust, secure command-and-control network that supports fast, reliable mission execution in complex combat scenarios.

Tekne’s €50 Million Defense Project Under Full Deployment:

Tekne continues to execute on its multi-phase contract with the Italian Ministry of Defense, focused on delivering its advanced “Tactical Bubble” systems, which are now fully operational. This project - expected to generate over €50 million in revenue - was recently showcased during major military exercises, including “Stella Alpina” and “Scudo 25,” and is central to Italy’s defense modernization efforts.

Strengthening Position in Defense-Tech and Operational Resilience:

NUBURU views the successful delivery of the Tactical Bubble system as a major validation of its strategy to expand into defense-tech, homeland security, and operational resilience sectors. These high-growth verticals are key to the group’s broader transformation plan, which can also leverage the Company’s leadership in high-performance laser applications into adjacent markets with long-term value potential.

In parallel, NUBURU is moving forward with the completion of the due diligence and US GAAP/IFRS audit processes related to Tekne and the SaaS startup transaction. Both deals remain subject to customary regulatory review and stockholders approval.

Commitment to Growth, Innovation, and Shareholder Value:

NUBURU continues to invest in research and development to study the application of exponential technologies, like Artificial Intelligence (Agentic AI), and the business’ synergies with the fintech solutions, by leveraging the recent strategic investment in the revolutionary inventory monetization platform powered by Supply@ME Capital Plc. Under the direction of Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, the Company is committed to executing its long-term transformation strategy, driving sustained growth through strategic partnerships, product innovation, and acquisition-led expansion.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. develops and manufactures industrial blue laser technology that transforms the speed and quality of laser-based manufacturing. Under a renewed strategic vision led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, the Company is expanding into complementary sectors including defense-tech, security, and critical infrastructure resilience. NUBURU is leveraging a combination of internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to build out its Defense & Security Hub, targeting long-term, sustainable growth across high-value government and enterprise markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Many factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including but are not limited to: (1) the ability to meet security exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company’s patent portfolio through the previously announced foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and the Company’s acquisition strategy; (4) the inability to access sufficient capital to operate; (5) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the initial business combination and the current transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse impacts of general economic, business, and competitive factors; (8) volatility in the financial system and markets caused by geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company’s most recent periodic report on Form 10-K or Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expected results. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable law.