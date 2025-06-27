Maxar Awarded Contract by NGA to Deliver AI-Powered Object Detection Services

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Intelligence, the leading provider of secure, precise geospatial insights, announced today that it was awarded Delivery Order 01 under the Luno A program by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

This award is focused on delivering commercial analytic services, specifically automated AI/ML-generated object detections over many specified locations at once. Maxar is primarily identifying various classes of aircraft, ships, ground vehicles and railcars, helping NGA determine object counts at specified locations, classification of objects, identify trends and anomalies, and perform spatial and temporal geospatial intelligence analysis. The mission represents a strong example of operationalizing commercial technologies for persistent site monitoring at global scale.

Maxar has partnered on this award with satellite Earth observation data provider, Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), integrating the capacity and revisit of both constellations to deliver a combination of persistent monitoring and high-resolution imaging for the most demanding multi-sensor applications; Enabled Intelligence to aid with model validation and verification; and Striveworks for the AIOps platform. Delivery Order 01 requires excellent performance against extremely tight delivery timelines, including the ability to collect multiple images across constellations within specified windows and delivering model outputs within hours of image acquisition. Automation is the key to success for all phases that include collection, computer vision model inference, and delivery of timely results.

“This award reflects the power of combining commercial innovation to support national security mission needs,” said Susanne Hake, SVP and General Manager of Maxar’s U.S. Government business. “By working together with other industry leaders, we’re enabling a powerful combination of diverse sensor data and advanced analytics to help make smarter, faster decisions.”

