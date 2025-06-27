Equal Opportunity Ventures Leads Investment in Manta AI to Redefine the Future of Data Science

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manta, the AI platform reinventing how organizations access and apply data science, announced today a major investment from Equal Opportunity Ventures of $2M dollars. This partnership is a milestone for Manta and serves to showcase a broader movement towards agentic AI – tools that don’t just analyze data, but actively clean it, explore it, test hypotheses, and surface insights autonomously.

At its core, Manta makes sophisticated data analysis radically accessible. Instead of hiring full analytics teams or waiting weeks for results, organizations – from local governments to national nonprofits – can ask Manta questions and get defensible, elegant answers in just minutes.

“We are proud to lead this investment in Manta,” said Michelle Rhee, Managing Partner at Equal Opportunity Ventures. “We believe Manta is reshaping the very idea of who gets to work with data. This isn’t about dashboards. It’s about democratizing data science for people making real-world decisions every day.”

The investment aligns with Equal Opportunity Venture’s mission to increase economic mobility by backing technologies that help public-serving organizations make smarter, faster decisions.

“Data science today is powerful, but still exclusionary,” said Manta’s Head of AI, Pawel Balon. “We built Manta to flip that dynamic—to give organizations the same analytical firepower as a university lab or Silicon Valley team, without the cost or complexity. Equal Opportunity Fund’s support allows us to scale that vision and get this technology into the hands of the people who need it most.”

About Manta

Manta is a next-generation AI platform that enables any organization to perform rigorous, real-time data analysis—without needing a team of data scientists. Built by engineers and researchers tired of gatekeeping in analytics, Manta gives users the ability to ask complex questions and get clear, trustworthy answers in minutes. To learn more visit www.joinmanta.ai.

About Equal Opportunity Ventures

The Equal Opportunity Ventures backs companies building transformative tools for a fairer future. Their portfolio spans technology, data infrastructure, and access-oriented platforms that expand who participates in, benefits from, and drives innovation—with a special focus on advancing economic mobility for historically underserved communities.