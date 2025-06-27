Gensource Executes Land Purchase Agreement for Tugaske Potash Project, Securing Strategic Surface Lands

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gensource Potash Corporation (“Gensource” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GSP), a fertilizer development company focused on sustainable potash production, is pleased to announce that, through its wholly owned subsidiary KClean Potash Corporation, has exercised its option to acquire 206 acres of surface lands where the main plant for the Company’s planned Tugaske Potash Project will be constructed (“Project Lands”). This milestone fulfills the terms of the option agreement announced on October 4, 2018, and represents a critical step in advancing the project forward.

The management of the company strategically identified the Project Lands adjacent to key infrastructure, including Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) rail, road, gas, water and power. The plant site location provides very efficient access to transportation corridors for the initial phase of the Tugaske Project and for future plant expansion. Ownership of the surface lands provides Gensource with full control over the project site, strengthening its position, further de-risking the Project and setting the stage for construction.

Strategic Importance of the Land Acquisition

Securing the surface rights is a major milestone in the Tugaske Project’s development, as Gensource proceeds with detailed engineering and construction planning. The proximity to rail infrastructure ensures cost-effective logistics, a competitive advantage for the Company’s planned scalable and vertically integrated potash production model.

“The exercise of this land purchase agreement is a pivotal moment for Gensource and the Tugaske Project,” said Mike Ferguson, President and CEO of Gensource. “Owning the surface lands outright not only strengthens our control over the project’s timeline but also underscores our commitment to advancing this strategically important asset. With this key piece in place, we are well-positioned to move forward with the next phases of implementation.”

Utilizing Gensource’s innovative, sustainable, and scalable approach to potash production, the project has the ability to set new environmental standards in the industry with no salt tailings, no brine ponds or cooling ponds, lower water consumption and the ability to scale efficiently module by module.

About Gensource:

Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a modular and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a modular and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning.

Further information on Gensource Potash Corporation can be found at www.gensourcepotash.ca

