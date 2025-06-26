Iambic Taps Lambda for Increased AI Compute as it Develops the Next Generation of Enchant, a Breakthrough AI Molecular Property Prediction Model for Drug Discovery

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lambda, the GPU cloud company founded by AI engineers, today announced that Iambic Therapeutics, a clinical-stage life science and technology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven discovery and development platform, has selected Lambda to provide an NVIDIA HGX B200 cluster to support the training of Enchant, its industry-leading model for molecular property prediction.

Iambic’s Enchant is a breakthrough multi-modal transformer model for predicting clinical and preclinical endpoints related to the drug discovery and development process. Enchant enables researchers to determine the viability of new drug molecules and make high-confidence predictions where data is most sparse, helping address the critical real-world challenge of understanding how novel drug candidates may affect a patient while still in the earliest stages of discovery. Iambic’s recently announced Enchant v2 provides accurate predictions for dozens of biological, physiochemical, pharmacokinetic, metabolic, safety, and other properties essential for clinical success.

“With the release of Enchant v2, we demonstrated both the model’s accuracy and scalability and we believe we can rapidly build on these gains through model scale alone,” said Matt Welborn, PhD, Iambic’s VP of Machine Learning. “We are expanding our successful relationship with Lambda to an NVIDIA HGX B200 cluster, which will accelerate this opportunity and the breadth of pre-clinical and clinical endpoints Enchant can predict, increasing the likelihood of a molecules' success in human studies and the efficiency of drug development.”

Enchant’s high-confidence predictions enable multi-parameter optimization for the design of potentially more effective medicines, program prioritization, and the design of clinical trials for the potentially rapid translation of novel medicines. Iambic researchers also demonstrated that in some cases Enchant can be a better predictor of in vivo drug clearance than in vitro experiments – a key advancement as regulators look for drug developers to broaden their use of in silico testing. Today, Enchant is the leading model in the field based on performance benchmarks across diverse molecular property prediction tasks.

“We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Iambic, a leader in AI-driven drug discovery,” said Robert Brooks IV, Founding Team and VP, Revenue. “By leveraging Lambda's 1-Click Clusters for rapid testing and validation, Iambic was able to seamlessly scale to an NVIDIA HGX B200 cluster to accelerate breakthroughs in life sciences.”

About Iambic’s AI-Driven Discovery Platform

The Iambic AI-driven platform was created to address the most challenging design problems in drug discovery, leveraging technology innovations such as Enchant (multimodal transformer model that predicts clinical and preclinical endpoints) and NeuralPLexer (best-in-class predictor of protein and protein-ligand structures). The integration of physics principles into the platform’s AI architectures improves data efficiency and allows molecular models to venture widely across the space of possible chemical structures. The platform enables identification of novel chemical modalities for engaging difficult-to-address biological targets, discovery of defined product profiles that optimize therapeutic window, and multiparameter optimization for highly differentiated development candidates. Through close integration of AI-generated molecular designs with automated chemical synthesis and experimental execution, Iambic completes design-make-test cycles on a weekly cadence.

About Iambic Therapeutics

Iambic is a clinical-stage life-science and technology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven discovery and development platform. Based in San Diego and founded in 2020, Iambic has assembled a world-class team that unites pioneering AI experts and experienced drug hunters. The Iambic platform has demonstrated delivery of new drug candidates to human clinical trials with unprecedented speed and across multiple target classes and mechanisms of action. Iambic is advancing a pipeline of potential best-in-class and first-in-class clinical assets, both internally and in partnership, to address urgent unmet patient need. Learn more about the Iambic team, platform, pipeline, and partnerships at Iambic.ai

About Lambda

Lambda was founded in 2012 by AI engineers with published research at the top machine learning conferences in the world. Our goal is to become the #1 AI compute platform serving developers across the entire AI development lifecycle. We enable AI engineers to easily, securely and affordably build, test and deploy AI products at scale. Our product portfolio spans from on-prem GPU hardware to hosted GPUs in the cloud. Lambda’s mission is to create a world where access to computation is as effortless and ubiquitous as electricity.