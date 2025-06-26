Cyber Eagle and Vatican Cyber Volunteers Join Forces to Fortify Holy See's Cybersecurity with Agentic AI and Cyber Diplomacy

VATICAN CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyber Eagle Project Inc. and Vatican Cyber Volunteers (VCV) have entered a strategic alliance to fortify the Vatican’s digital infrastructure. Formalized through a MoU, this collaboration brings together advanced AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities and a globally respected cyber volunteer force in a historic step toward safeguarding the Church’s digital presence.

Often described as a “digital Swiss Guard,” the Vatican Cyber Volunteers represent the de facto cyber defense force for the Holy See. Composed of elite cybersecurity professionals from global firms and government agencies, they bring operational rigor to threat intelligence, and incident response advisory—delivering enterprise-grade results aligned with the Church’s ethical values. Their mission echoes Pope Francis’ call to protect privacy as “a precious good… to be harmonized with the common good of society.”

Through this collaboration, Vatican defenders gain privileged access to Cyber Eagle’s AI-powered Command Nexus, powered by agentic AI. The roadmap includes the establishment of a formal Vatican Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to address cyber incidents with institutional authority and readiness.

“The Vatican has a unique role in the world—both symbolic and operational—and that role must be protected in cyberspace,” said Joe Shenouda, Founder and spokesperson for Vatican Cyber Volunteers. “Our collaboration with Cyber Eagle ensures we are equipped not just with tools, but with a strategic partner aligned with our values and our mission.”

The partnership also activates Cyber Eagle’s Cyber Diplomacy, designed to facilitate secure collaboration between sovereign nations, institutions, and technology providers. This initiative will position the Vatican as a convener in global conversations about AI ethics, digital sovereignty, and cyber peacebuilding—furthering its commitment to moral leadership in the digital age.

“As adversarial threats grow more sophisticated, so must our defenses,” said Carlo Tortora Brayda, Founder and CEO of Cyber Eagle. “We are deeply honored to support the Vatican in building autonomous, ethical, and resilient cybersecurity infrastructure—reinforced by agentic AI, and a long-term vision for cross-border cyber cooperation.”

Cyber Eagle’s roadmap includes the development of polymorphic autonomous defense capabilities, where intelligent agents continuously adapt to evolving threats across diverse digital environments. These advancements signal Cyber Eagle’s commitment to pioneering adaptive cybersecurity architectures that could benefit sovereign institutions like the Vatican.

The Vatican’s infrastructure has previously been the target of global hacktivist campaigns and state-sponsored cyber intrusions. This alliance provides proactive defense and operational continuity, integrating Cyber Intelligence House’s restricted-source and dark web threat feeds for enhanced situational awareness and early-warning capabilities.

About Cyber Eagle

Cyber Eagle is an AI-native cybersecurity firm delivering next-generation threat defense and resilience infrastructure. The company serves governments, defense, and critical infrastructure. www.cybereagle.ai.

About VCV

VCV is the Holy See’s dedicated cybersecurity unit. Operating in coordination with the Dicastery for Communication, they uphold a mission grounded in ethics, service, and global responsibility. info@vaticancybervolunteers.org.