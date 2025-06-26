Balance and Alibaba.com Partner to Bring Flexible B2B Payments to SMEs Across the United States

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balance, the AI-powered financial infrastructure platform for B2B commerce, announced today the launch of “Pay Later for Business” on Alibaba.com, an embedded financing solution designed to give U.S. small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) greater purchasing power and more control over how and when they pay. With this solution, Alibaba.com’s U.S. business users have the option to access instant credit at checkout, enabling eligible ones to finance purchases.

This B2B BNPL solution is powered by Balance’s AI risk infrastructure, which delivers real-time credit risk management and high approval rates, including for SMEs which are often overlooked by traditional financing systems.

"Flexible B2B payments are essential for business customers who want to grow,” said Yiran Li, Head of Customer Retention Strategy at Alibaba.com U.S. “By embedding Balance directly into our checkout, we’re making it easy for customers to buy on their terms, without being limited by cash flow constraints.”

“In tight economic conditions, and especially with the added strain of tariffs, access to financing can make the difference between surviving and thriving,” said Bar Geron, CEO and Co-founder of Balance. “We’re proud to partner with Alibaba.com and power a solution that helps its U.S. users grow their businesses with confidence.”

This launch follows Balance’s recent partnership with Instacart Business, wherein it powers their embedded invoicing and net terms for business customers. With Alibaba.com now onboard, Balance continues to expand its network of leading platforms and merchants reimagining the B2B payment experience. By embedding B2B BNPL and autonomous pay-by-invoice solutions directly into checkout, Balance helps merchants increase conversions, boost average order value, and drive user loyalty, without taking on credit risk or operational complexity.

About Balance

Balance is a leading AI-powered financial infrastructure platform for B2B commerce, enabling embedded payments, digital trade credit and B2B BNPL solutions.

Merchants use Balance to accept payments, offer net terms, and automate accounts receivable - boosting revenue, lowering payment costs, and improving cash flow, while minimizing complexity and credit risk.

With robust APIs supporting embedded and customizable customer journeys, advanced billing, AI-powered credit risk management, industry-best approval rates and flexible financing, Balance streamlines B2B payments from onboarding to reconciliation, powering invoice-to-cash operations for leading enterprises.