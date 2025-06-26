K2 Cyber Adds Another Major Partner to Deliver Intelligent Cyber Insurance to Small and Medium Businesses

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K2 Cyber, a K2 Insurance Services brand and the provider of Intelligent Cyber Insurance™, announces today a strategic partnership with Liberty Mutual Insurance and its Ironshore programs group, both A.M. Best “A” rated carriers and recognized leaders in the specialty insurance market. This partnership represents a major milestone in K2 Cyber’s mission to protect small and medium-sized organizations and their stakeholders, a market that is often underserved in today’s evolving cyber risk landscape.

That program provides a holistic cyber solution protecting both organizations and their owners and executives, since the personal devices and digital identities of those individuals are often inseparably linked to business operations. Up to $3 million in cyber liability coverage is available to companies across the country with annual revenues as large as $100 million.

Under the partnership, Liberty Mutual provides K2 Cyber’s SMB program delegated underwriting authority and capacity, along with industry-leading global underwriting expertise, product management, risk engineering, and claim capabilities.

“We’re incredibly grateful to partner with an industry leader like Liberty Mutual,” said Keith Moore, CEO and Founder of K2 Cyber. “Their commitment to innovation and excellence perfectly aligns with our vision of delivering cyber insurance that goes beyond the policy by providing free, built-in risk engineering, real-time cyber monitoring, and practical security tools tailored for SMBs.”

“In today’s interconnected world, it’s nearly impossible to draw a clean line between personal and professional digital exposure, especially for small business owners,” Moore added. “Our program recognizes that reality and builds protection where others leave gaps.”

Patrick Thielen, Global Head of Cyber Insurance at Liberty Mutual, said, “We’re excited to collaborate with K2 Cyber. Their forward-thinking model addresses the needs of small and medium-sized organizations with sophistication and simplicity. Together, we’re delivering an insurance solution that empowers policyholders, brokers and agents alike to respond confidently to cyber threats.”

In addition to its unique coverage structure, K2 Cyber’s Intelligent Cyber Insurance™ model emphasizes ease of doing business, streamlined broker/agent workflows, and client education. The program is already gaining momentum among retail agents and wholesale brokers looking to offer differentiated cyber protection without the friction.

For Brokers & Agents:

K2 Cyber is actively appointing producers nationwide. If you're looking to offer a smarter, more comprehensive cyber solution to your clients, we welcome you to join our growing distribution network.

➡️ Request an appointment today at: https://www.k2cyber.ai/brokers

About K2 Cyber:

K2 Cyber is the cutting-edge provider of Intelligent Cyber Insurance™, dedicated to cultivating winners in today's complex SMB digital landscape through continuous risk engineering, innovative prevention and mitigation tools, and comprehensive cyber education. By empowering insureds with resources typically beyond their reach, our influence drives positive change on a broader scale. Backed by a team with deep cyber insurance, technology and cybersecurity expertise, K2 Cyber is redefining cyber risk management for the SMB sector. For more information, visit k2cyber.ai.

K2 Cyber is a K2 Insurance Services brand.

About K2 Insurance Services:

K2 Insurance Services is an insurance services holding company that owns and controls a diverse set of MGAs, marketing, underwriting and servicing nearly $2 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. Our mission is to protect what matters most to our partners and clients through personalized and specialty insurance products by distributing innovative programs and products through trusted direct, retail and wholesale channels. Formed and led by successful insurance industry veterans and backed by Warburg Pincus, K2 is leading the way with specialty insurance programs.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the ninth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2024 gross written premium. We also rank 91 on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the US based on 2024 revenue. As of December 31, 2024, we had $50.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 40,000 people in 28 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.