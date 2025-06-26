PureFacts Financial Solutions to Enhance Revenue Management Capabilities with BNY Pershing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PureFacts Financial Solutions, the leading provider of revenue management and optimization solutions for the investment management industry, announced today a deepened relationship with BNY Pershing as the select provider for their clients’ billing and advisor compensation management needs.

This collaboration aims to provide shared clients with PureFacts' advanced revenue management solutions to further complement BNY Pershing’s Wove suite of advisory tools delivering capabilities that streamline operations and enhance client engagement.

"Collaborations of this level are why BNY Pershing’s Wove stands out in the market," said Noam Tasch, Head of Platform Sales at BNY Pershing. "The capabilities that PureFacts brings to our clients help support BNY Pershing’s goal of simplifying, scaling, and revolutionizing the wealth management experience for advisors."

“The combined power of PureFacts and BNY Pershing’s Wove will help ensure wealth management firms have access to the best solutions to both capture lost revenue and create revenue generating advisor compensation strategies and incentive planning," said Pete Hess, President of PureFacts Financial Solutions.

About PureFacts Financial Solutions

Founded in 2010, PureFacts Financial Solutions is an award-winning global provider of revenue management solutions for the investment industry. Serving over 140 clients with a combined $10 trillion in assets under management, PureFacts' wealth-tech solutions are an integral part of the tech stack and services model for 6 out of the 10 largest and most recognizable wealth management firms across North America and Europe, helping grow revenue through better management of fees, compensation, and actionable, data-driven insights.

Visit purefacts.com for more information.