Sensus Healthcare Engages Radiology Oncology Systems (ROS) as Primary Distribution Partner for its SRT Systems to Radiation Oncologists

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS) (Sensus or the Company), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, announces it has entered into a strategic agreement with Radiology Oncology Systems (ROS) to serve as the Company’s primary distribution partner for the U.S. radiation oncology market. Under the terms of the agreement, ROS will be responsible for selling Sensus’s superficial radiotherapy (SRT) systems, including the SRT-100™ and the SRT-100 Vision™, to hospital-based radiation oncology departments and freestanding oncology centers nationwide.

Led by President and CEO John Vano, ROS brings nearly three decades of experience and deep-rooted relationships across radiation oncology, including familiarity with the SRT machines. This new partnership will leverage ROS’s extensive presence across all 50 states to accelerate adoption of Sensus’s image-guided, non-invasive radiotherapy technologies within the oncology continuum of care. Initial orders under the agreement are expected as early as the fourth quarter of 2025, with the potential to expand the distribution agreement to select international markets in the future.

“The benefits of our SRT systems are increasingly being recognized by largely untapped markets outside our core focus on dermatology, and we’re excited to partner with ROS as we deepen our penetration into the hospital-based oncology market,” said Joe Sardano, Chairman and CEO of Sensus Healthcare. “John and his team have an excellent reputation for delivering value and reliability to radiation oncology departments and clinics. We believe this collaboration will meaningfully accelerate the placement of SRT systems into cancer centers that are seeking non-invasive solutions with excellent aesthetic outcomes and minimal disruption to clinical workflows.”

“Sensus’s SRT platform represents an important and growing modality within radiation oncology. By integrating these systems into hospital settings and outpatient oncology centers, we can help providers offer more flexible treatment options while enhancing overall workflow efficiency, patient access and customer satisfaction. We’re proud to bring our commercial infrastructure to this partnership and look forward to working closely with the Sensus team to bring SRT to more oncology practices across the country,” commented Mr. Vano.

This partnership marks another step in Sensus’s strategy to expand beyond dermatology and into hospital and multidisciplinary oncology environments. The Company continues to invest in commercialization and reimbursement initiatives to support broader adoption of its superficial radiation technologies across priority markets.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

