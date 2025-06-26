TieTechnology Brings Its Best-of-Business Telephony Solutions to ServiceTitan and PestPac CRM Installations

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TieTechnology, today announced new integrations for ServiceTitan and PestPac — two of the most popular names in field service CRM software. These integrations further solidify TieTechnology’s reputation and superior technology as the go-to business phone system provider when impeccable service, deep integration expertise, and reliability are essential.

With these new integrations, TieTechnology continues its expansion across verticals that demand not just functionality — but accountability, availability, and direct human support. Share

ServiceTitan and PestPac, both serve mission-critical roles for home services and pest control industries — relying on precise, always-on communications. TieTechnology’s ability to integrate its phone systems seamlessly with these platforms — while delivering hands-on customer care – further proves why they are becoming the go-to provider for business voice and CRM integration.

“This entire industry has been trained to accept subpar service from phone providers. Our customers don’t just need phones that work. They need phones that work with everything else — CRM, scheduling, dispatching, customer support — and they need them supported by someone who answers the call,” said Jim Eckes, Founder of TieTechnology. “We don’t just install systems. We create an enhanced customer experience and stand behind every call, every feature, every outage fix. That’s why companies that use ServiceTitan, PestPac and many others trust us with their communication lifelines.”

AC Warehouse, a longtime ServiceTitan user, echoed that sentiment. “TieTechnology made our ServiceTitan integration seamless. We’re now able to access customer data quicker and answer more calls. More importantly, when we had questions, someone answered — immediately. I would never go back. You just don’t get that kind of care from big-name providers,” said Operations Manager Shalan DeMarco.

Why Partners & Customers Trust TieTechnology:

Turnkey Integration : Deep, native compatibility with field service software.

: Deep, native compatibility with field service software. Always-On Support : Real people, real help — no tickets, no bots.

: Real people, real help — no tickets, no bots. Zero Downtime Deployments : Seamless setup and changeovers.

: Seamless setup and changeovers. Call Optimization : Tailored routing, data sync, and real-time customer lookup.

: Tailored routing, data sync, and real-time customer lookup. Industry-Specific Expertise: Tools and workflows designed for field tech-heavy industries.

“TieTechnology has grown because we’ve never strayed from what matters: getting it right and picking up the phone every time a user has an issue,” added Eckes. “We’re not just a phone company. We’re your support system — literally.”

As field service companies grow and modernize, reliable telephony integrated directly into business software becomes essential. TieTechnology isn’t just keeping pace — they’re setting the bar.

For more information about TieTechnology’s services or to request a consultation, visit www.TieTechnology.com.

About TieTechnology

TieTechnology is a premier provider of communication and IT solutions, specializing in VoIP systems, managed IT services, and tailored solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Founded on the principles of innovation and unmatched customer service, TieTechnology empowers businesses to thrive with cutting-edge tools and support.